Sports Betting

Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate

Zach Wolpin photo
Zach Wolpin
Former Pennsylvania Governor Says State Should Oppose New Skill Games Tax Rate

From 2003-2011, Edward Rendell served as the 45th Governor of Pennsylvania. In 2004, Rendell and his team were negotiating the state budget. A major part of the 2004-05 budget was the passage of the Gaming Act. This brought casino gaming, specifically slot machines into PA. Edward Rendell noted that multiple industry executives wanted to meet with him. They wanted to discuss the 52% tax rate that Rendell had proposed for slot machines. 

Many industry executives claimed that Rendell’s 52% tax rate was too high. The highest in the country at the time. However, Governor Rendell did not stand down and was persistent with his 52% tax rate. Despite the pushback, Rendell was right and Pennsylvania’s gaming industry is thriving because of it. The PA gaming industry has 17 casinos, over 15,000 paying jobs, and opportunities for career advancement. During the 2022-23 fiscal year, Pennsylvania’s gaming tax revenue brought in $2.36 billion.

Edward Rendell doesn’t want to see PA change their current skill games tax rate

Former PA Governor Edward Rendell says the gaming industry is bigger than he ever imagined it could be. Rendell ended his stint as governor in 2011 and technology has advanced incredibly since then. He noted that gaming taxes play a huge role for millions of Americans in Pennsylvania. In all counties, including ones that do not host a casino. Revenue from these taxes is used to pay for economic development, support local schools, and is shared throughout the state. Edward Rendell says Pennsylvania has been able to maintain this revenue over the last 20 years because of the General Assembly’s discipline. 

They’ve continued to respect the 52% tax rate. Pennsylvania’s constitution states that taxes should be imposed in a “uniform” manner. Hence the 52% tax rate for all slot machines at brick-and-mortar casinos, virtual slot machines online, or video gaming terminals (VGTs) in truck stops. Despite all this, former Governor Edward Rendell is worried that several members of the General Assembly might be looking to make changes to the tax rate. Rather than stick with the 52% tax rate that has proven to be more than profitable, legislators might be making changes. Rendell noted that tax rates for skill games could drop somewhere between 34 and 16%. Far below the 52% tax rate the state has seen for two decades. If tax rate changes do happen, it’s going to cost the state millions each year in corporate tax revenue.

Topics  
Sports Betting
Zach Wolpin photo

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Related To Sports Betting

Uncategorized
Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance

Pennsylvania’s Hollywood Casino To Reopen Poker Room Beside Sportsbook Entrance

Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 21 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Pennsylvania Senator Introduces Bill To Protect Self-Excluded Gamblers From Casino Advertising
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 20 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Industry Operators Now Have Over $30 Billion in an All-time Sports Betting Handle
Pennsylvania Industry Operators Now Have Over $30 Billion in an All-time Sports Betting Handle
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 20 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Casino Workers Protest At State Capital To Ban Smoking
Pennsylvania Casino Workers Protest At State Capital To Ban Smoking
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 14 2024
Sports Betting
Pennsylvania Resident Charged For Betting In Jontay Porter Scandal
Pennsylvania Resident Charged For Betting In Jontay Porter Scandal
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 11 2024
Uncategorized
Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino License Renewal Set For June 27
Wind Creek Bethlehem Casino License Renewal Set For June 27
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 5 2024
News
Report: Half of Pennsylvania Bettors Reported Problem Gambling In 2023
Report: Half of Pennsylvania Bettors Reported Problem Gambling In 2023
Author image James Foglio  •  Jun 4 2024
Go to top button