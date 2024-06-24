NBA Draft: Wings 76ers Should Target at Pick 16

The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching. The first round begins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. The Philadelphia 76ers currently possess both the 16th and 41st picks in the draft. If the Sixers hold onto the 16th pick, there are multiple players they should consider taking. After discussing the potential guard options, now it is time to break down the possible wing options the team could select with the 16th pick.

Tristan da Silva, Colorado

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-8; Weight: 216 pounds

2023-24 stats: 34 games, 34.0 minutes, 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 49.3% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point range

Da Silva, a native of Germany, developed into a well-rounded player over the course of a four-year collegiate career at Colorado. At 23 years old, da Silva is one of the oldest players in this year’s draft class. While that might be viewed as a negative in some draft circles, it means he has a more polished skillset. He can effectively space the floor, knocking down 3-pointers at a high clip. When he goes inside the arc, da Silva can use his strength and touch to efficiently score around the basket. In addition to his scoring ability, da Silva is also one of this draft class’ best wing playmakers. He has the ability to operate the pick-and-roll, carving up opposing defenses with his court vision and passing ability.

One of da Silva’s biggest weaknesses is his lack of true explosiveness and athleticism. As a result, he will be limited both defensively and in his ability to drive to the basket. Also, he is not a strong rebounder despite standing at 6-foot-8 without shoes. Despite his lack of high-end athleticism, da Silva still presents as a polished, well-rounded player. He should be able to come into the league and contribute immediately if put in the right role. A team like the Sixers, who are in need of instant production, should have their eyes on da Silva come draft night.



Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-6; Weight: 196 pounds

2023-24 stats: 14 games, 33.6 minutes, 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals, 44.3% from the field, 24.0% from 3-point range

Unlike the previously mentioned da Silva, Holland possesses elite athleticism. He can jump through the gym and is an explosive finisher around the rim. The 18-year old also showed an ability to hit floaters in his lone season with the Ignite. Holland is a decisive attacker who can successfully drive against closeouts in addition to knowing when to cut to the basket. As a playmaker, Holland is capable of making quick decisions with the ball in his hands. Holland is also a versatile defender. His athleticism and 6-foot-10 wingspan give him the ability to switch and defend multiple positions. He also plays with an infectious energy, competing hard and hustling for loose balls. Many people will use Holland’s age, he is just 18 years old, as a negative. However, he gained a lot of experience both in the G League and with USA Basketball’s junior teams, where he wracked up two gold medals.

Holland’s biggest weakness is a lack of shooting ability. He connected on just 24.0% of his attempts from long distance with the Ignite. However, he did not shy away from taking 3-pointers, averaging 3.6 attempts per game. Holland will have to put a lot of work in to refine his jumper, but he already possesses a lot of the necessary tools to be an impact player at the NBA level. If he falls to the Sixers’ pick at 16, they should strongly consider selecting the Texas native.



Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-5; Weight: 219 pounds

2023-24 stats: 32 games, 34.0 minutes, 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.0 steals, 47.5% from the field, 36.2% from 3-point range

Shannon developed into an immensely talented scorer after transferring to Illinois University before the 2022-23 season. He is a fantastic finisher around the rim, using speed, slick footwork and craftiness to score at the basket. The 23-year old has enough athleticism to rise over defenders to dunk at the rim. Shannon is a good enough outside shooter to be a threat to make pull-up 3-pointers out of pick-and-roll actions. While he is not going to be a lead creator, Shannon has the ability to make kick-out passes or find someone cutting to the basket. The Illinois native also displays solid fundamentals defensively in addition to having the athleticism necessary to make highlight plays on that end of the floor.

While Shannon has the tools to be a solid defender, his effort level waned in his final season at Illinois. His ceiling defensively will also be caped by being just 6-foot-5. It will be difficult for him to defend bigger forwards at the NBA level. Shannon’s outside shooting is streaky, something he will need to straighten out in order to fully unlock his offensive skillset against NBA competition.

Much of Shannon’s final collegiate season was riddled with controversy after he was charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery. After the case went to trial earlier in June, Shannon was found innocent and cleared of all charges.



Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-4; Weight: 197 pounds

2023-24 stats: 35 games, 32.3 minutes, 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 37.6% from the field, 34.1% from 3-point range

Walter, a top collegiate recruit heading into last season, had a bit of an up-and-down season at Baylor. At his best, Walter is a dynamic knockdown outside shooter. He has a smooth form and the ability to drain shots from well beyond the 3-point line. Despite weighing in at just under 200 pounds, Walter plays with the physicality and strength necessary to allow him to finish at the rim through contact. He also possesses potential as a playmaker, although he was not used much as the point guard while at Baylor due to their depth at the position. On the other end of the floor, Walter has the length (6-foot-10 wingspan) and instincts to be a disruptive defender.

While Walter has playmaking potential, he needs to improve his ball handling. This, along with his lack of an explosive first step, will limit his shot creation ability. The 19-year old also needs to work on both getting stronger and increasing his lateral quickness to maximize his defensive potential. If he can put it all together, Walter has the potential to be a solid 3-and-D player in the NBA. He is an intriguing candidate for the Sixers, who are in need of someone with that skillset.



Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Height (without shoes): 6-foot-7; Weight: 188 pounds

2023-24 stats: 33 games, 24.1 minutes, 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 46.6% from the field, 35.2% from 3-point range

Furphy worked his way up Kansas’ rotation, eventually earning a spot in the starting lineup. He made his mark as a movement shooter, moving away from the ball and finding open space to launch jumpers. The 19-year old has more to his offensive game than just outside shooting. He plays within his role, whether that includes hustling for rebounds or making smart decisions with the ball. Furphy also can finish around the rim using either hand.

The Australia native can be a capable defender in certain matchups. However, his lack of foot speed and strength leave him liable to get targeted on that end of the floor. It is fair to question his ability to defend NBA wings on a nightly basis. Furphy also does not have much experience operating the pick-and-roll, partially due to his lack of ability to generate space when he has the ball. While Furphy has potential to become a solid NBA role player, it will take time for him to develop at the NBA level.

