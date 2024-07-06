NBA Free Agency: 76ers Reportedly Sign Caleb Martin to 4-Year Contract, Waive Paul Reed

After being connected to Caleb Martin in recent days, the Philadelphia 76ers got their guy. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Martin is signing a four-year, $32 million contract with the Sixers. The contract has a player option in the fourth year, as reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Martin is a do-it-all forward capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. He averaged 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game last season. The 28-year old also shot 34.9% from 3-point range on 3.6 attempts per game.

While Martin has been productive in the regular season, he consistently steps up his play in the playoffs. Martin was integral to the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals in 2023. In 23 games that postseason, Martin averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on 4.5 attempts per contest.

After reportedly acquiring Martin in free agency, the Sixers have completed filling out their starting lineup. According to Wojnarowski, Martin is expected to become the Sixers’ starting power forward. Martin, standing at 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, has the defensive versatility to guard multiple positions. He is no stranger to playing the power forward position. According to Cleaning the Glass, Martin played 40.0% of his minutes last season at power forward. Martin joins fellow free-agent signing Paul George and former MVP Joel Embiid to form the Sixers’ starting frontcourt. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. compose Philadelphia’s starting backcourt.

In order to make room for signing Martin, the Sixers waived center Paul Reed. His $7.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season was non-guaranteed. Reed averaged 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game last season. It became clear his time in Philadelphia was near an end after the Sixers signed Andre Drummond and drafted Adem Bona.

Once all the Sixers’ offseason moves become official, Philadelphia will have nine players under contract. If they sign Bona to a standard NBA contract, they would then have 10 players on the roster. With the Sixers likely possessing no remaining salary cap space, they will have to fill out the remainder of the roster using veteran minimum contracts.