Sixers

NBA Free Agency: 76ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Guard Eric Gordon

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
Facebook
NBA Free Agency: 76ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Guard Eric Gordon Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing veteran guard Eric Gordon, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, the deal is for the veteran minimum. Gordon, a 16-year veteran, is still capable of being a productive role player. He averaged 11.0 points per game while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range for the Phoenix Suns last season. His outside shooting and shot creation off the bench are going to be vastly important to a Sixers team starved of those abilities from the second unit. Gordon shot 38.5% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game over the past three seasons.

Gordon has a history with Sixers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. They were together for six seasons on the Houston Rockets. Morey since then has attempted to acquire Gordon on multiple occasions, most recently during the 2022 offseason.

With the Sixers reportedly “leading suitors” for nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, hitting on smaller moves to fill out the remainder of the roster become more important. Acquiring Gordon for the veteran minimum is a perfect example of hitting on a high-value, low-cost move. The 36-year old should have enough left in the tank to be a key piece of the Sixers’ rotation next season.

Topics  
Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Facebook

Matt Gregan

View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

Facebook
View All Posts By Matt Gregan

Related To Sixers

Sixers
NBA Free Agency: Andre Drummond Reportedly Signs 2-Year Contract With 76ers

NBA Free Agency: Andre Drummond Reportedly Signs 2-Year Contract With 76ers

Author image Matt Gregan  •  37min
Sixers
NBA Free Agency: Nic Batum Will Reportedly Not Return to 76ers
NBA Free Agency: Nic Batum Will Reportedly Not Return to 76ers
Author image Matt Gregan  •  2h
Sixers
Report: Klay Thompson Plans to Meet With 76ers in Opening Hours of Free Agency
Report: Klay Thompson Plans to Meet With 76ers in Opening Hours of Free Agency
Author image Matt Gregan  •  2h
Sixers
76ers Sign Undrafted Free Agent, Philly Native Justin Edwards to Two-Way Contract
76ers Sign Undrafted Free Agent, Philly Native Justin Edwards to Two-Way Contract
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jun 27 2024
Sixers
NBA Draft: 76ers Select Big Man Adem Bona With No. 41 Overall Pick
NBA Draft: 76ers Select Big Man Adem Bona With No. 41 Overall Pick
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jun 27 2024
Sixers
Despite Questions About Size, McCain’s Outside Shooting Enough to Prompt 76ers Selection
Despite Questions About Size, McCain’s Outside Shooting Enough to Prompt 76ers Selection
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jun 27 2024
Sixers
NBA Draft: 76ers Select Guard Jared McCain With No. 16 Overall Pick
NBA Draft: 76ers Select Guard Jared McCain With No. 16 Overall Pick
Author image Matt Gregan  •  Jun 26 2024
Go to top button