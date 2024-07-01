NBA Free Agency: 76ers Reportedly Sign Veteran Guard Eric Gordon

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing veteran guard Eric Gordon, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports, the deal is for the veteran minimum. Gordon, a 16-year veteran, is still capable of being a productive role player. He averaged 11.0 points per game while shooting 37.8% from 3-point range for the Phoenix Suns last season. His outside shooting and shot creation off the bench are going to be vastly important to a Sixers team starved of those abilities from the second unit. Gordon shot 38.5% from beyond the arc on 5.4 attempts per game over the past three seasons.

Gordon has a history with Sixers’ president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. They were together for six seasons on the Houston Rockets. Morey since then has attempted to acquire Gordon on multiple occasions, most recently during the 2022 offseason.

With the Sixers reportedly “leading suitors” for nine-time All-Star Paul George in free agency, hitting on smaller moves to fill out the remainder of the roster become more important. Acquiring Gordon for the veteran minimum is a perfect example of hitting on a high-value, low-cost move. The 36-year old should have enough left in the tank to be a key piece of the Sixers’ rotation next season.