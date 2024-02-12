Reaction to Penn State Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown’s Super Bowl Interception

Las Vegas: As we know, during any game there are going to be moments that you will remember – especially in the Super Bowl. For rookie Ji’Ayir Brown, it was a big play in the game.
To start the second half of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, Penn State Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown made a huge play as he picked off Pat Mahomes.
PICKED! @49ers defense comes out strong to open the half.
Penn State would react to the INT:
JI’AYIR BROWN THE ROOKIE FROM PENN STATE
Ji'Ayir Brown with the 49'ers pick!! 🙌 #WeAre
Fan reactions:
Ji'Ayir Brown picks off Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/mhorNK6udc
Nice to see former Penn State player Ji'Ayir Brown make a big play in the Super Bowl.
TIG LETS GOOO Nice pick! https://t.co/NfM1W7dxxk
Ji’Ayir Brown was such a joy to watch at Penn State. Cool to see him already shine on football’s biggest stage as a rookie.
Nice INT there.
Ji'Ayir Brown interception +800 ✅
It's Mahomes' first interception in his last 218 post season pass attempts pic.twitter.com/5zkWh5XyxE
