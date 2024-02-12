Reaction to Penn State Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown’s Super Bowl Interception

Penn State

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Las Vegas: As we know, during any game there are going to be moments that you will remember – especially in the Super Bowl. For rookie Ji’Ayir Brown, it was a big play in the game.

To start the second half of Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs, Penn State Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown made a huge play as he picked off Pat Mahomes.

Penn State would react to the INT:

 

Fan reactions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

