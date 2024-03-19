NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Former Penn State Captain PJ Mustipher To Roster

The Eagles have made another signing that flew under the radar.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed defensive tackle PJ Mustipher.
Mustipher played five seasons at Penn State and was a two-time captain, so the pretty large section of crossover between the two fanbases may be familiar with him already.
We've signed LB Oren Burks and DT P.J. Mustipher to 1-year deals.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/So92qVBrfb
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 19, 2024
The 6′ 4″, 320lb big man played five seasons with the Nittany Lions, taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury at the end of what would have been his senior season.
He returned and lead the Nittany Lions to a Rose Bowl victory to top off their 2022-23 campaign.
An undrafted free agent last year, Mustipher signed with the Broncos and remained with the team on their practice squad until he was signed by the Saints in December. He then appeared in four game for New Orleans.
He recorded four tackles in four games despite playing just a total of 42 snaps.
Mustipher is a run stopper and could figure to be valuable depth for the Eagles if he doesn’t carve out a rotational role to help plug the middle of the defense when the Eagles are resting their top guys.
The deal is for one year, but likely contains minimal guarantees and a cap hit that’s irrelevant.
Eagles Offseason Recap:
DE Brandon Graham
G Landon Dickerson
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
P Braden Mann
LS Rick Lovato
K Jake Elliott
DE Bryce Huff
RB Saquon Barkley
LB Zack Baun
OL Matt Hennessy
WR DeVante Parker
DB CJ Gardner-Johnson
LB Devin White
LB Oren Burks
DT PJ Mustipher
DE Josh Sweat
QB Kenny Pickett
RB D’Andre Swift
QB Marcus Mariota
LB Nicholas Morrow
TE Jack Stoll
OL Jack Driscoll
C Jason Kelce
DT Fletcher Cox