NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Former Penn State Captain PJ Mustipher To Roster

Paul Bowman
NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Former Penn State Captain PJ Mustipher To Roster

The Eagles have made another signing that flew under the radar.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed defensive tackle PJ Mustipher.

Mustipher played five seasons at Penn State and was a two-time captain, so the pretty large section of crossover between the two fanbases may be familiar with him already.

The 6′ 4″, 320lb big man played five seasons with the Nittany Lions, taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility after suffering a season-ending injury at the end of what would have been his senior season.

He returned and lead the Nittany Lions to a Rose Bowl victory to top off their 2022-23 campaign.

An undrafted free agent last year, Mustipher signed with the Broncos and remained with the team on their practice squad until he was signed by the Saints in December. He then appeared in four game for New Orleans.

He recorded four tackles in four games despite playing just a total of 42 snaps.

Mustipher is a run stopper and could figure to be valuable depth for the Eagles if he doesn’t carve out a rotational role to help plug the middle of the defense when the Eagles are resting their top guys.

The deal is for one year, but likely contains minimal guarantees and a cap hit that’s irrelevant.

 

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade:

QB Kenny Pickett

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox

Eagles News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

