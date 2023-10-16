Phillies

NLCS Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies enter a postseason series as the prohibitive favorite for the first time this group’s postseason runs dating back to last season.  They welcome the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks to Citizens Bank Park to begin the 2023 National League Championship Series on Monday night. For the Phils, the expectation is a return trip to the World Series.  Anything less and it would be a disappointment.  The Diamondbacks, well, they’re playing with house money.  

Arizona has swept their way through the Postseason to date, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLWCS and NLDS. However, streaks are the D-Backs’ MO dating back to the 2023 MLB regular season and they haven’t always been positive. Arizona lost 9-games in a row to start August before ripping off a six-game win streak later in the month. Arizona nearly missed out on the postseason as a whole when they lost four-straight to close out the regular season. 

As for the Phillies, everyone knows what they’re capable of. The 2023 Phillies look like a carbon copy of the 2022 National League Champions. They will have the advantage of Citizens Bank Park for the NLCS, something that is not lost on Arizona or the media. 

Game 1 will feature a tremendous pitching matchup when Arizona sends South Jersey native Zac Gallen to the mound against Zack Wheeler. Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 1.

 

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 1

  • Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
  • 📅When: October 16, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • ⚾First Pitch: 8:07 PM/EDT
  • 🌙Gameday Weather: 58-degrees, clear, winds at 7-MPH (N)
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games)
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (-150) | Phillies (+125)

 

NLCS Game 1 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline -150 +125 BetMGM logo
Spread -1.5 (+110) +1.5 (-130) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 8.5-Runs (-120) Under 8.5-Runs (+100)  BetMGM logo

 

NLCS Game 1 Probable Pitchers

ARZ Zac Gallen vs. PHI Zack Wheeler

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Gallen 2-0 3.18 1.32 11.1 10 8 5 1
Wheeler 1-0 2.08 0.69 13.0 8 18 1 1

NLCS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Zac Gallen

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Trea Turner 20 18 4 1 0 1 1 2 6 .222 .300 .444 .744 0 0 0 0 0
Bryce Harper 13 12 4 1 0 0 0 1 3 .333 .385 .417 .801 0 0 0 0 1
Kyle Schwarber 8 7 1 0 0 1 3 1 3 .143 .250 .571 .821 0 0 0 0 0
Alec Bohm 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 .167 .000 .167 0 0 0 0 1
Bryson Stott 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .333 .333 .333 .667 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 .250 .400 .250 .650 0 0 0 0 0
Garrett Stubbs 5 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 .200 .200 .200 .400 0 0 0 0 1
Brandon Marsh 4 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 .500 .500 .500 1.000 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 .250 .000 .250 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NLCS Game 1: Zac Gallen vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Career)

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2019 ARI 1 0 1.000 0.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 5.0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 6 0 0 0 17 4
2021 ARI 1 0 1.000 0.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 5.0 3 2 0 2 1 2 0 6 0 0 0 21 6
2022 ARI 1 1 .500 4.15 2 2 0 0 0 0 8.2 9 6 4 2 2 2 0 9 0 0 0 36 11
2023 ARI 0 0 3.18 1 1 0 0 0 0 5.2 5 2 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0 24 7
Totals 3 1 .750 2.22 5 5 0 0 0 0 24.1 18 10 6 4 3 9 0 24 0 0 0 98 28
Provided by Stathead.com

 

NLCS Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup vs. Zack Wheeler

 
Player PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Christian Walker 17 17 9 3 0 1 4 0 4 .529 .529 .882 1.412 0 0 0 0 0
Tommy Pham 15 11 5 0 0 1 2 4 2 .455 .600 .727 1.327 0 0 0 0 0
Ketel Marte 12 10 4 1 0 1 2 2 2 .400 .500 .800 1.300 0 0 0 0 0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 10 10 3 0 0 1 1 0 4 .300 .300 .600 .900 0 0 0 0 0
Evan Longoria 9 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 .222 .222 .333 .556 0 0 0 0 1
Pavin Smith 9 9 1 0 0 1 1 0 1 .111 .111 .444 .556 0 0 0 0 0
Jace Peterson 8 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 .250 .250 .250 .500 0 0 0 0 0
Geraldo Perdomo 7 7 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 .143 .143 .286 .429 0 0 0 0 0
Corbin Carroll 6 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .000 .167 .000 .167 0 0 0 0 0
Gabriel Moreno 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Emmanuel Rivera 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
José Herrera 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Alek Thomas 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Provided by Stathead.com

NLCS Game 1: Zack Wheeler vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Career)

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2013 NYM 1 0 1.000 1.42 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.1 6 1 1 0 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 24 6
2014 NYM 1 1 .500 2.77 2 2 0 0 0 0 13.0 12 5 4 1 0 4 0 10 2 0 0 56 19
2017 NYM 0 0 1.50 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 7 1 1 0 1 1 0 6 0 0 1 26 8
2018 NYM 0 0 3.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 3 2 2 0 0 2 0 8 0 0 0 22 5
2019 NYM 2 0 1.000 3.21 2 2 0 0 0 0 14.0 14 5 5 0 2 2 0 16 0 0 0 56 16
2021 PHI 0 1 .000 8.10 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.2 7 6 6 0 0 1 0 7 0 0 0 28 8
2022 PHI 1 0 1.000 0.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 20 2
2023 PHI 1 1 .500 3.00 2 2 0 0 0 0 12.0 12 5 4 1 2 2 0 10 0 0 0 50 14
Totals 6 3 .667 2.96 11 11 0 0 0 0 70.0 63 25 23 2 6 12 0 69 2 0 1 282 78
Provided by Stathead.com

NLCS Game 1: Zack Wheeler Postseason Record

 
Year Series Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 NLWC g1 Oct 7 PHI @ STL W,6-3 GS-7 4 6.1 2 0 0 1 4 0 1 0.00 2.80 22 96 64 18 6 6 10 3 2 0 72 0 0 0 20 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.14 0.387 11.77 2.24% 3.10 1b start tie 7b — 1 out tie
2022 NLDS g2 Oct 12 PHI @ ATL L,0-3 GS-6 L(0-1) 4 6.0 4 3 3 1 5 0 1 2.19 2.63 24 79 51 10 9 10 7 2 1 0 56 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.00 -0.035 15.32 -0.31% 0.08 1b start tie 6b 3 out d3
2022 NLCS g1 Oct 18 PHI @ SDP W,2-0 GS-7 W(1-1) 5 7.0 1 0 0 1 8 0 0 1.40 2.13 23 83 59 17 10 4 10 4 1 0 82 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 0 0 .94 0.433 24.43 6.91% 3.24 1b start tie 7b 3 out a2
2022 NLCS g5 Oct 23 PHI SDP W,4-3 GS-7 4 6.0 3 2 2 0 8 1 1 1.78 2.36 22 87 60 18 9 7 6 2 3 0 66 0 0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 .97 0.183 22.93 2.44% 1.55 1t start tie 7t 1– 0 out a1
2022 WS g2 Oct 29 PHI @ HOU L,2-5 GS-5 L(1-2) 5 5.0 6 5 4 3 3 1 0 2.67 3.01 24 69 41 6 8 10 8 3 1 0 37 0 0 0 21 3 0 0 1 0 1 .53 -0.240 27.31 -6.93% -2.64 1b start tie 5b 3 out d5
2022 WS g6 Nov 5 PHI @ HOU L,1-4 GS-6 L(1-3) 6 5.1 3 2 2 1 5 0 1 2.78 2.92 20 70 49 13 7 9 4 2 0 0 58 0 0 0 18 0 0 0 1 0 0 1.21 0.152 93.95 5.88% 1.68 1b start tie 6b 1-3 1 out a1
2023 Year Series Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2023 NLWC g1 Oct 3 PHI MIA W,4-1 GS-7 W(1-0) 4 6.2 5 1 1 0 8 0 0 1.35 0.86 24 100 67 17 16 11 5 2 3 0 68 0 0 0 24 1 0 0 1 0 0 .86 0.245 8.88 1.41% 2.19 1t start tie 7t 12- 2 out a2
2023 NLDS g2 Oct 9 PHI @ ATL L,4-5 GS-7 5 6.1 3 3 2 1 10 1 0 2.08 1.72 24 92 63 11 14 6 7 2 2 0 66 0 0 0 23 0 0 0 0 0 1 .84 0.062 12.89 0.62% 0.53 1b start a 1 7b — 1 out a1
48.2 27 16 14 8 51 3 4 2.59 183 0
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Topics  
