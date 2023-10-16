NLCS Game 1 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies enter a postseason series as the prohibitive favorite for the first time this group’s postseason runs dating back to last season. They welcome the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks to Citizens Bank Park to begin the 2023 National League Championship Series on Monday night. For the Phils, the expectation is a return trip to the World Series. Anything less and it would be a disappointment. The Diamondbacks, well, they’re playing with house money.
Arizona has swept their way through the Postseason to date, sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLWCS and NLDS. However, streaks are the D-Backs’ MO dating back to the 2023 MLB regular season and they haven’t always been positive. Arizona lost 9-games in a row to start August before ripping off a six-game win streak later in the month. Arizona nearly missed out on the postseason as a whole when they lost four-straight to close out the regular season.
As for the Phillies, everyone knows what they’re capable of. The 2023 Phillies look like a carbon copy of the 2022 National League Champions. They will have the advantage of Citizens Bank Park for the NLCS, something that is not lost on Arizona or the media.
Game 1 will feature a tremendous pitching matchup when Arizona sends South Jersey native Zac Gallen to the mound against Zack Wheeler. Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 1.
5 more hours. #RingTheBell
📺: @TBSNetwork
📻: @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/91Qc8OD9yy
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 16, 2023
Game One, Part III. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/vJszaNfrcL
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 16, 2023
