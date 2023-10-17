Phillies

NLCS Game 2 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLCS on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies, thanks to three homers, took Game 1 from Arizona, 5-3, on Monday night. The Phils will once again lead on Aaron Nola to start Game 2 against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly. 

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, matchups, and more for NLCS Game 2.

How To Watch 2023 National League Championship Series Game 2

  • Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies
  • 📅When: October 17, 2023
  • 🏟️Where: Citizens Bank Park | Philadelphia, PA
  • ⚾First Pitch: 8:07 PM/EDT
  • 🌙Gameday Weather: 58-degrees, cloudy, winds at 7-MPH (N)
  • 📺Telecast: TBS with Brian Anderson (PxP), Jeff Francoeur (analyst), and Matt Winer (dugout reporter)
  • 📻Broadcast: 94.1 WIP and the Phillies Radio Network with Scott Franzke (PxP) and Larry Andersen (analyst) along with Tom McCarthy and Kevin Stocker
  • 📊NLCS Series (Best-of-7 Games): PHI Leads Series 1-0
  • 🎲Betting Odds: Arizona (-150) | Phillies (+125)

 

NLCS Game 2 Betting Odds

Bet Arizona Phillies Play
Moneyline +140 -165 BetMGM logo
Spread +1.5 (-155) -1.5 (+130) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 7.5-Runs (-110) Under 7.5-Runs (-110)  BetMGM logo

 

NLCS Game 2 Probable Pitchers

ARZ Merrill Kelly vs. PHI Aaron Nola

 

Pitcher W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Kelly 1-0 0.00 0.79 6.1 3 5 2 0
Nola 2-0 1.42 0.87 12.2 9 12 2 0

NLCS Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies Lineup vs. Merrill Kelly

 
Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Trea Turner R 24 21 9 3 0 0 6 3 3 .429 .500 .571 1.071 0 0 0 0 0
J.T. Realmuto R 9 9 3 1 0 1 3 0 1 .333 .333 .778 1.111 0 0 0 0 0
Kyle Schwarber L 8 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 4 .143 .250 .143 .393 0 0 0 0 0
Edmundo Sosa R 7 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 2 .200 .429 .200 .629 0 0 0 1 0
Bryce Harper L 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 .333 .200 .533 0 0 0 0 0
Nick Castellanos R 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Bryson Stott L 3 3 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333 .333 1.000 1.333 0 0 0 0 0
Brandon Marsh L 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
NLCS Game 2: Merrill Kelly vs. Philadelphia Phillies (Career)

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2019 ARI 1 1 .500 1.98 2 2 0 0 0 0 13.2 11 4 3 1 1 1 0 9 0 0 0 53 12
2023 ARI 0 0 4.50 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 3 3 3 0 1 4 0 7 0 0 0 25 7
Totals 1 1 .500 2.75 3 3 0 0 0 0 19.2 14 7 6 1 2 5 0 16 0 0 0 78 19
NLCS Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup vs. Aaron Nola

 
Player B PA AB H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS SH SF IBB HBP GIDP
Jace Peterson L 16 15 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 .133 .188 .133 .321 0 0 1 0 1
Tommy Pham R 9 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .111 .111 .111 .222 0 0 0 0 0
Evan Longoria R 8 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 .375 .375 .500 .875 0 0 0 0 0
Christian Walker R 8 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 .286 .375 .429 .804 0 0 0 1 0
Corbin Carroll L 6 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 .167 .167 .167 .333 0 0 0 0 0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. R 6 6 2 1 0 0 1 0 3 .333 .333 .500 .833 0 0 0 0 0
Ketel Marte B 6 6 1 0 0 1 3 0 2 .167 .167 .667 .833 0 0 0 0 0
Geraldo Perdomo B 5 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 .333 .500 .333 .833 1 0 0 0 0
Pavin Smith L 5 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0
Gabriel Moreno R 3 3 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 .667 .667 .667 1.333 0 0 0 0 0
Alek Thomas L 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 .500 .500 1.000 1.500 0 0 0 0 0
NLCS Game 2: Aaron Nola vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (Career)

 
Season Team W L W-L% ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER UER HR BB IBB SO HBP BK WP BF BR
2015 PHI 1 0 1.000 7.20 1 1 0 0 0 0 5.0 9 4 4 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 24 10
2017 PHI 0 1 .000 7.50 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.0 9 5 5 0 1 2 0 6 0 0 0 29 12
2021 PHI 0 0 3.38 1 1 0 0 0 0 5.1 3 2 2 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 19 3
2022 PHI 0 1 .000 18.00 1 1 0 0 0 0 4.0 10 8 8 0 1 0 0 5 1 0 1 24 12
2023 PHI 1 0 1.000 5.40 1 1 0 0 0 0 6.2 6 4 4 0 1 1 0 9 0 0 0 27 7
Totals 2 2 .500 7.67 5 5 0 0 0 0 27.0 37 23 23 0 3 4 0 29 1 0 1 123 44
NLCS Game 2: Aaron Nola Postseason Record

 
Year Series Date Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2022 NLWC g2 Oct 8 PHI @ STL W,2-0 GS-7 W(1-0) 4 6.2 4 0 0 1 6 0 0 0.00 1.76 25 13 15 10 8 5 0 0 71 0 0 0 24 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.14 0.402 12.67 2.82% 3.13 1b start tie 7b 1– 2 out a2
2022 NLDS g3 Oct 14 PHI ATL W,9-1 GS-7 W(2-0) 5 6.0 5 1 0 2 6 0 0 0.00 1.93 26 19 14 11 7 2 1 0 64 1 0 0 24 2 0 0 0 0 2 .71 0.167 14.95 1.95% 1.55 1t start tie 7t 1– 0 out a5
2022 NLCS g2 Oct 19 PHI @ SDP L,5-8 GS-5 L(2-1) 4 4.2 7 6 6 0 6 2 0 3.12 3.05 21 81 54 16 11 6 9 6 0 0 32 0 0 0 21 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.10 -0.260 28.38 -4.22% -2.26 1b start tie 5b -23 2 out tie
2022 WS g1 Oct 28 PHI @ HOU W,6-5 GS-5 8 4.1 6 5 5 2 5 2 0 4.57 4.08 20 81 52 14 10 6 7 3 1 0 34 0 0 0 18 1 0 0 1 0 0 .80 -0.221 41.91 -6.45% -2.88 1b start tie 5b — 1 out tie
2022 WS g4 Nov 2 PHI HOU L,0-5 GS-5 L(2-2) 4 4.0 7 3 3 0 4 0 1 4.91 3.74 20 67 48 8 8 6 9 9 0 0 40 0 0 0 19 1 0 0 0 0 0 1.17 0.000 74.71 -1.04% 0.12 1t start tie 5t 123 0 out tie
2023 Year Series Tm Opp Rslt Inngs Dec DR IP H R ER BB SO HR HBP ERA FIP BF Pit Str StL StS GB FB LD PU Unk GSc IR IS SB CS PO AB 2B 3B IBB GDP SF ROE aLI WPA acLI cWPA RE24 Entered Exited
2023 NLWC g2 Oct 4 PHI MIA W,7-1 GS-7 W(1-0) 7 7.0 3 0 0 1 3 0 1 0.00 3.26 23 88 57 16 10 10 8 3 0 0 73 0 1 0 21 1 0 0 2 0 0 .75 0.316 7.34 1.73% 3.63 1t start tie 7t 3 out a7
2023 NLDS g3 Oct 11 PHI ATL W,10-2 GS-6 W(2-0) 6 5.2 6 2 2 1 9 0 0 1.42 2.07 24 92 64 15 15 7 7 3 1 0 57 1 0 0 23 1 0 0 0 0 0 .68 0.096 14.17 1.03% 1.88 1t start tie 6t 1– 2 out a6
38.1 38 17 16 7 39 4 2 3.76 159 0
Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup

Topics  
