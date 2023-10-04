Phillies

NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1

Michael Lipinski
Oct 3, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Cristian Pache (19) reacts after hitting a RBI single against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning for game one of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (1-0) was tremendous on Tuesday night, throwing 6.2 innings of five hit one run baseball as the Phils defeated the Miami Marlins, 4-1, in NL Wild Card Series Game 1. The Phillies lead the best-of-three series, 1-0, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies scored three-run over the 3rd and 4th innings off of Miami starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (0-1), who seemed to be rattled by the postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins made it intersesting, closing the gap to 3-1 with a Bryan De La Cruz RBI single in the 7th inning.  The Phillies answered with an RBI double from Nick Castellanos which scored Bryce Harper to extend the Phils’ lead to 4-1. Craig Kimbrel closed out the game for the Phils with a scoreless 9th inning.

The Phillies will be able to advance to the National League Divison Series with a win over Miami on Wednesday.  Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Fightins against Miami’s Braxton Garrett. First pitch is set for 8:08 PM from South Philly.

How They Scored

  • PHI B3– Alec Bohm doubles (1) to LF, Johan Rojas scores | MIA-0, PHI-1
  • PHI B4– Bryson Stott singles to CF, JT Realmuto scores | MIA-0, PHI-2
  • PHI B4– Cristian Pache singles to CF, Stott scores | MIA-0, PHI-3
  • MIA T7– De La Cruz infield single to 3B, Bell scores | MIA-1, PHI-3
  • PHI B8– Nick Castellanos doubles to LF, Bryce Harper scores | MIA-1, PHI-4

 

Player of the Game

    • Phillies SP Zack Wheeler- 6.2 IP | 5 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 8 K | 100 P

NLWCS Game 1 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 7 0
Phillies 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 X 4 11 0

WP: Wheeler (1-0, 1.35 ERA) | LP: Luzardo (0-1, 6.75 ERA) | SV: Kimbrel (1)

TOG: 2:46 | Attendance: 45,662 (sellout)

PHI Leads Series 1-0 (Best of 3)

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
