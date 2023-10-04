NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Defeat Marlins 4-1 to take NL Wild Card Series Game 1

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (1-0) was tremendous on Tuesday night, throwing 6.2 innings of five hit one run baseball as the Phils defeated the Miami Marlins, 4-1, in NL Wild Card Series Game 1. The Phillies lead the best-of-three series, 1-0, with Game 2 set for Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies scored three-run over the 3rd and 4th innings off of Miami starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (0-1), who seemed to be rattled by the postseason atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. The Marlins made it intersesting, closing the gap to 3-1 with a Bryan De La Cruz RBI single in the 7th inning. The Phillies answered with an RBI double from Nick Castellanos which scored Bryce Harper to extend the Phils’ lead to 4-1. Craig Kimbrel closed out the game for the Phils with a scoreless 9th inning.
The Phillies will be able to advance to the National League Divison Series with a win over Miami on Wednesday. Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the Fightins against Miami’s Braxton Garrett. First pitch is set for 8:08 PM from South Philly.
That’s what we like to see pic.twitter.com/SjovAHf3m2
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 4, 2023
WP: Wheeler (1-0, 1.35 ERA) | LP: Luzardo (0-1, 6.75 ERA) | SV: Kimbrel (1)
TOG: 2:46 | Attendance: 45,662 (sellout)
PHI Leads Series 1-0 (Best of 3)