Woops! Orlando Arcia’s Bryce Harper Comment Was Apparently for Clubhouse Ears Only

Woops! Orlando Arcia's Bryce Harper Comment Was Apparently for Clubhouse Ears Only Oct 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.

 

One thing Bryce Harper doesn’t need is extra motivation, but that’s exactly what Atlanta Braves’ shortstop Orlando Arcia provided for the Phils’ superstar.  A quick recap: Arcia “allegedly” shouted “atta boy, Bryce” in the Braves’ clubhouse after Harper’s baserunning gaffe resulted in a game-ending double play to close out NLDS Game 2. The result: Harper goes bananas, crushes two homers, and stares down Arcia in the Phils’ Game 3 blowout.  Arcia discussed the “alleged” Harper slander post-game.

Alleged no more, the dude admitted to it! 

Of course, Arcia, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves players, are doubling down claiming the “media” is making something out of it and it shouldn’t have left the clubhouse. Well, Arcia didn’t exactly shout “atta boy” in a closed door, no media environment. His comments were audible to the working media.  Perhaps, just maybe, one should keep their mouth shut around reporters, especially if you don’t want bulletin board material to make its way to the other clubhouse and to the unrelenting Phillies fan base. And don’t give me the “Arcia is a young guy” crap, he’s 29-years-old and has been in the Bigs for eight seasons.  Own up to it, you poked the bear and that’s a bad idea. 

 

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
