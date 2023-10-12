Woops! Orlando Arcia’s Bryce Harper Comment Was Apparently for Clubhouse Ears Only

One thing Bryce Harper doesn’t need is extra motivation, but that’s exactly what Atlanta Braves’ shortstop Orlando Arcia provided for the Phils’ superstar. A quick recap: Arcia “allegedly” shouted “atta boy, Bryce” in the Braves’ clubhouse after Harper’s baserunning gaffe resulted in a game-ending double play to close out NLDS Game 2. The result: Harper goes bananas, crushes two homers, and stares down Arcia in the Phils’ Game 3 blowout. Arcia discussed the “alleged” Harper slander post-game.
“He wasn’t supposed to hear.”
Orlando Arcia discusses his comments made about Bryce Harper in the clubhouse after Game 2: pic.twitter.com/n9U3PS3sVr
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2023
“He wasn’t supposed to hear.”
Orlando Arcia discusses his comments made about Bryce Harper in the clubhouse after Game 2: pic.twitter.com/n9U3PS3sVr
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2023
Alleged no more, the dude admitted to it!
Of course, Arcia, and the rest of the Atlanta Braves players, are doubling down claiming the “media” is making something out of it and it shouldn’t have left the clubhouse. Well, Arcia didn’t exactly shout “atta boy” in a closed door, no media environment. His comments were audible to the working media. Perhaps, just maybe, one should keep their mouth shut around reporters, especially if you don’t want bulletin board material to make its way to the other clubhouse and to the unrelenting Phillies fan base. And don’t give me the “Arcia is a young guy” crap, he’s 29-years-old and has been in the Bigs for eight seasons. Own up to it, you poked the bear and that’s a bad idea.
Bryce Harper with a bit of eye contact for #Braves Orlando Arcia.
Dude is just a prime time player. #MLB #Postseason #RedOctober #RingTheBell #MV3 .@BaseballBroadSt @sportstalkphl
pic.twitter.com/YCuphpV7gM
— Michael “Doc” Lipinski (@MLipinskiSports) October 11, 2023
Bryce Harper with a bit of eye contact for #Braves Orlando Arcia.
Dude is just a prime time player. #MLB #Postseason #RedOctober #RingTheBell #MV3 .@BaseballBroadSt @sportstalkphl
pic.twitter.com/YCuphpV7gM
— Michael “Doc” Lipinski (@MLipinskiSports) October 11, 2023