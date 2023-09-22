Penn State

Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Dominick Stewart Joins 2024 Recruiting Class

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Image via Stewart's Social Media Page

Through Mike Rhoades arrived in Happy Valley late last year and wasn’t able to put together his own recruiting class of incoming freshmen, that will not be the case come 2024.

Almost three months ago, Rhoads got that class started with a commitment from Jahvin Carter, a shooting guard who the rankings have yet to catch up with.

On Friday, he secured a commitment from combo guard Dominick Stewart.

The 6-foot, 5 guard plays for the Southern California Academy, but is originally from Maryland.

He is a three-star recruit that 247 ranks as the 32nd best combo guard in the class as well as the 22nd best player out of California in the cycle.

Stewart is a player with high basketball IQ who had reclassified earlier from the 2025 class to the 2024 class. He had offers from Butler, Creighton, Cal, George Mason and others.

 

Topics  
News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Penn State

College Football

Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  6h
College Football
AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Delaware Preview: How to Watch, Team Stats, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 7 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: Drew Allar Leads Nittany Lions To Victory Over West Virginia
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 2 2023