Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Dominick Stewart Joins 2024 Recruiting Class

Through Mike Rhoades arrived in Happy Valley late last year and wasn’t able to put together his own recruiting class of incoming freshmen, that will not be the case come 2024.
Almost three months ago, Rhoads got that class started with a commitment from Jahvin Carter, a shooting guard who the rankings have yet to catch up with.
On Friday, he secured a commitment from combo guard Dominick Stewart.
NEWS: Dominick Stewart, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the class of 2024, tells me he’s committed to Penn State.
Story: https://t.co/iUp5YV6LqN pic.twitter.com/iYo2Nc34YU
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 22, 2023
NEWS: Dominick Stewart, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard in the class of 2024, tells me he’s committed to Penn State.
Story: https://t.co/iUp5YV6LqN pic.twitter.com/iYo2Nc34YU
— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 22, 2023
The 6-foot, 5 guard plays for the Southern California Academy, but is originally from Maryland.
He is a three-star recruit that 247 ranks as the 32nd best combo guard in the class as well as the 22nd best player out of California in the cycle.
Stewart is a player with high basketball IQ who had reclassified earlier from the 2025 class to the 2024 class. He had offers from Butler, Creighton, Cal, George Mason and others.