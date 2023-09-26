Penn State

Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Tiqwai Hayes, DJ McClary Following Dominant Whiteout Win

Paul Bowman
Twitter
Image via McClary's Social Media Page

It’s been a great few days for the Penn State football program.

After one of their most dominant wins in recent history in the Whiteout against a ranked, conference opponent, the Nittany Lions have added two blue-chip recruits to their 2025 recruiting class.

Though their 2024 class has a few spots left available, it’s largely complete. That leaves a lot more effort moving to the 2025 class, which is now at four commitments.

On Sunday, the program added DJ McClary to the fold.

The four-star linebacker is currently a top-100 player in the composite rankings and the third ranked player coming out of New Jersey in the cycle.

McClary becomes the second defender to commit to the program in the cycle.

Penn State also added four-star running back Tiqwai Hayes.

As the fan base likes to say, “The Best In PA, Stay In PA”. Hayes is an Aliquippa native and currently ranks as Pennsylvania’s 11th prospect in the cycle.

Hayes joins the previously committed Kiandrea Barker as the second running back commitment for the program in 2025.

He will continue a line of blue-chip running backs from PA to play at PSU – a list that includes Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders, Journey Brown and Nicholas Singleton recently. London Montgomery is currently in his freshman year on the roster while Quinton Martin is committed in the 2024 class and Messiah Mickens kicked off the 2026 class a month ago.

The newly committed duo joins Barker and corner Omari Gaines to form what is currently ranked as the eighth-best recruiting class in 2025.

The Nittany Lions will certainly be looking to add to this group throughout what they hope will be a continues highly-successful campaign.

Topics  
College Football News Penn State Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Penn State

Penn State

Penn State Football Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Brady O’Hara, Third Commit In As Many Days

Author image Paul Bowman  •  8min
Penn State
Penn State Basketball Recruiting: Dominick Stewart Joins 2024 Recruiting Class
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Sep 22 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Iowa Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 22 2023
College Football
AP Top 25 Poll: Penn State Holds Steady at No. 7
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: Nittany Lions Open Big Ten Play with win over Illinois
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 17 2023
College Football
Penn State vs. Illinois Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
Penn State Postgame Report: No. 7 Penn State Cruises Past FCS Opponent Delaware
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Sep 9 2023