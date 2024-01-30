Flyers

Report: Flyers G Carter Hart Facing Charges in Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Scandal

One week ago, just hours prior to the Flyers taking the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team released a statement that goalie Carter Hart had requested and been granted a leave of absence. Over the next 24 hours, the dots started to be connected in a series of leaves of absence being taken. 

Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames was granted a leave on Sunday, Jan. 21. Hart was granted leave on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, a report from The Globe and Mail stated that five players from the 2018 Canadian World Junior team had been told to surrender to London, ON, police on pending sexual assault charges. Three more players – Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod, and Cal Foote – took a leave of absence on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday afternoon, a report from TSN’s Rick Westhead put names to the previous report. All five players on leave have been directed to surrender to London police, according to the report. 

Formenton, who was not actively in the NHL, surrendered to police on Sunday after taking a leave of absence from his Swiss League team last week to return to Canada. Following the report, McLeod’s lawyers released a statement that he had been charged.

London police anticipate holding a press conference on Monday, Feb. 5, to update this case.

UPDATE: Carter Hart’s lawyers, Savard Foy LLP, have released a statement on his behalf, in the process confirming he has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

 

A statement was also released by Dillon Dube’s lawyers. Similarly, Cal Foote’s lawyers have issued a statement as well. As of Tuesday night, it has been confirmed by each player’s representation that they have been charged.

The Flyers also released a statement, similar to the one Danny Briere gave at last Wednesday’s press conference.

This is a developing story…

Topics  
