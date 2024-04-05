Phillies

Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies City Connect Uniforms: Phils Unveil City Connect Uniforms to Mixed Reactions Photo: Phillies

 

The Philadelphia Phillies unveiled their MLB x Nike City Connect uniforms on Friday morning at an event from the New Era team store. The unveiling confirmed previous reports, the Phillies City Connect uniforms are drastically different from anything the team has ever worn.

There ain’t no blue or red. In fact, there’s no traditional Phillies’ colors to be found! Hell, there’s not even a “Phillies” wordmark on the uniforms!

Instead, the Phillies City Connect disasters uniforms are rendered in various hues of blue, yellow, and black.  The different shades of blue and yellow pay homage to the City of Philadelphia flag. As the Phillies explained in an infographic, the change from a lighter shade of blue to a darker shade of blue is because Philadelphia has “always been a place unafraid to revolutionize.” Gone is the traditional “Phillies” wordmark which has been replaced with a “Philly” wordmark across the chest. “Philly” is apparently written in such an odd font because the inspiration was from the cracks on the Liberty Bell.

Okay, whatever.

Topics  
