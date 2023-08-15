Phillies

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Probable Pitchers, Team Leaders, and More!

Michael Lipinski
After a disappointing series loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Philadelphia Phillies (65-54) travel to the great country of Canada on Tuesday to begin a quick two-game series against the American League’s Toronto Blue Jays (66-54).  Both games are set for 7:07 PM/EDT from SkyDome Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. 

The Phillies enter the series with a 1.5 game lead over San Francisco for the top National League wild card spot and a +2.5 game lead in the NL Wild Card standings as a whole.  Toronto has a 1.5 game lead over Seattle for the final spot in the American League Wild Card race and trail Tampa Bay by 5.0 games for the top AL Wild Card position. 

Here’s a look at Phillies vs. Blue Jays probable pitchers, team stats, and more!

Phillies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tuesday | 7:07 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
Z. Wheeler 9-5 3.74 1.11 137.0 127 155 25 14
Y. Kikuchi 9-4 3.53 1.23 122.1 116 125 35 22

 

Wednesday | 7:07 PM/EDT

PLAYER W-L ERA WHIP IP H K BB HR
A. Nola 9-8 4.49 1.14 148.1 134 153 35 26
K. Gausman 9-6 3.04 1.14 139.0 124 183 34 14

 

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Offensive Leaders

Stats: ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Pitching Leaders

Stats: ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Team Stats

Stats: ESPN

 

Phillies vs. Blue Jays: Last Ten Games Head-to-Head

 
Wed, May 10, 2023 @PHI 2 TOR 1 (10) W:Craig Kimbrel (2-1), L: Tim Mayza (1-1), S: none
Tue, May 09, 2023 @PHI 8 TOR 4 W:Aaron Nola (3-2), L: Alek Manoah (1-3), S: none
Wed, Sep 21, 2022 @PHI 4 TOR 3 (10) W:Andrew Bellatti (4-3), L: Adam Cimber (10-6), S: none
Tue, Sep 20, 2022 TOR 18 @PHI 11 W:Zach Pop (3-0), L: Kyle Gibson (10-7), S: none
Wed, Jul 13, 2022 @TOR 8 PHI 2 W:Ross Stripling (5-3), L: Zack Wheeler (8-5), S: none
Tue, Jul 12, 2022 @TOR 4 PHI 3 W:José Berríos (7-4), L: Jeurys Familia (1-1), S: Jordan Romano (19)
Sun, May 16, 2021 @TOR 10 PHI 8 W:Robbie Ray (2-1), L: Chase Anderson (2-4), S: none
Sat, May 15, 2021 @TOR 4 PHI 0 W:Travis Bergen (2-0), L: Aaron Nola (3-3), S: none
Fri, May 14, 2021 PHI 5 @TOR 1 W:Connor Brogdon (4-1), L: Trent Thornton (1-1), S: none
Sun, Sep 20, 2020 TOR 6 @PHI 3 W:Taijuan Walker (4-3), L: Adonis Medina (0-1), S: Anthony Bass (6)
Season Series
2023 PHI over TOR 2-0
2022 TOR over PHI 3-1
2021 TOR over PHI 2-1
All-time TOR leads 42-30
Topics  
Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
