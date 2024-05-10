Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road on Friday night for the start of a five-game road trip beginning with three-games in Miami against the Miami Marlins. The Fightins will look the expand on their best record in baseball against the lowly, 10-win Marlins.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

When : May 10, 2024

: May 10, 2024 Where : LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida

: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida First Pitch : 7:10 PM

: 7:10 PM Telecast : NBC 10

: NBC 10 Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins 1 Schwarber DH Myers RF 2 Realmuto C De La Cruz LF 3 Harper 1B Bell DH 4 Bohm 3B Burger 3B 5 Castellanos RF Chisholm, Jr CF 6 Merrifield 2B Anderson SS 7 Sosa SS Rivera 1B 8 Pache LF Bethancourt C 9 Rojas CF Brujan 2B SP Suarez Rogers

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP Sanchez 6-0 1.72 7 7 47.o 28 9 9 4 6 46 0.72 Rogers 0-5 6.15 7 7 33.2 43 26 23 4 28 15 1.72

Today’s Betting Line