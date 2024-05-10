Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road on Friday night for the start of a five-game road trip beginning with three-games in Miami against the Miami Marlins. The Fightins will look the expand on their best record in baseball against the lowly, 10-win Marlins.
Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!
Phillies vs. Marlins
- Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
- When: May 10, 2024
- Where: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida
- First Pitch: 7:10 PM
- Telecast: NBC 10
- Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP
Today’s Lineup
|Phillies
|Marlins
|1
|Schwarber DH
|Myers RF
|2
|Realmuto C
|De La Cruz LF
|3
|Harper 1B
|Bell DH
|4
|Bohm 3B
|Burger 3B
|5
|Castellanos RF
|Chisholm, Jr CF
|6
|Merrifield 2B
|Anderson SS
|7
|Sosa SS
|Rivera 1B
|8
|Pache LF
|Bethancourt C
|9
|Rojas CF
|Brujan 2B
|SP
|Suarez
|Rogers
Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|K
|BB
|WHIP
|Sanchez
|6-0
|1.72
|7
|7
|47.o
|28
|9
|9
|4
|6
|46
|0.72
|Rogers
|0-5
|6.15
|7
|7
|33.2
|43
|26
|23
|4
|28
|15
|1.72
Today’s Betting Line
|Money Line
|PHI
|-200
|MIA
|+170