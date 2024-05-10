Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Ranger Suarez vs. Trevor Rogers

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the road on Friday night for the start of a five-game road trip beginning with three-games in Miami against the Miami Marlins. The Fightins will look the expand on their best record in baseball against the lowly, 10-win Marlins.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
  • When: May 10, 2024
  • Where: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida
  • First Pitch: 7:10 PM
  • Telecast: NBC 10
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

 

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins
1 Schwarber DH Myers RF
2 Realmuto C De La Cruz LF
3 Harper 1B Bell DH
4 Bohm 3B Burger 3B
5 Castellanos RF Chisholm, Jr CF
6 Merrifield 2B Anderson SS
7 Sosa SS Rivera 1B
8 Pache LF Bethancourt C
9 Rojas CF Brujan 2B
SP Suarez Rogers

 

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
Sanchez 6-0 1.72 7 7 47.o 28 9 9 4 6 46 0.72
Rogers 0-5 6.15 7 7 33.2 43 26 23 4 28 15 1.72

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
PHI -200
MIA +170

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
