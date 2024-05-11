Phillies Post Game Report: Phillies Filet the Fish in Series Opener

Phillies’ starting pitcher Ranger Suarez continued his dominant start to the 2024 MLB regular season on Friday night. Suarez shutdown the Miami Marlins scattering three hits and recording nine strikeouts over 7.0 scoreless innings.
Phillies Post Game Report
Phillies vs. Marlins Box Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|PHI
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|15
|0
|MIA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|2
Play (or Plays) of the Game
Nick Castellanos homers to right-center field to give the Phillies another early lead!
Casty 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/uT5Uzw5ugb
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 10, 2024
Player of the Game
PHI SP Ranger Suarez: Win (7), 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K
Coolest man alive. pic.twitter.com/WsidrrXbdb
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 11, 2024
What’s on Deck?
The Phillies continue their three-game series against Miami on Saturday afternoon.
- May 11 vs. Miami Marlins
- Where: LoanDepot Park in Miami, FL
- First Pitch: 4:10 PM
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Radio: SportsRadio 94 WIP