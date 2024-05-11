Phillies Post Game Report: Phillies Filet the Fish in Series Opener

Phillies’ starting pitcher Ranger Suarez continued his dominant start to the 2024 MLB regular season on Friday night. Suarez shutdown the Miami Marlins scattering three hits and recording nine strikeouts over 7.0 scoreless innings.

Phillies Post Game Report

Phillies vs. Marlins Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E PHI 0 2 0 3 1 0 1 1 0 8 15 0 MIA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 5 2

Play (or Plays) of the Game

Nick Castellanos homers to right-center field to give the Phillies another early lead!

Player of the Game

PHI SP Ranger Suarez: Win (7), 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K

What’s on Deck?

The Phillies continue their three-game series against Miami on Saturday afternoon.