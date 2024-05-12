Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Zack Wheeler vs. Braxton Garrett

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Mother’s Day afternoon in Miami. The Fightins will send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound as he bids for his fifth win on the season. Miami will start Braxton Garrett for the first time this season.

As for the lineup, the Phillies will once again be without designated hitter/outfielder Kyle Schwarber as the slugger deals with back issues. Schwarber has been listed as day-to-day and will be missing his second game in a row. The Phillies will also be without catcher JT Realmuto, who has the day off and has been replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

When : May 12, 2024

: May 12, 2024 Where : LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida

: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida First Pitch : 1:40 PM

: 1:40 PM Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia

: NBC Sports Philadelphia Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins 1 Merrifield 3B Chisholm Jr CF 2 Bohm 1B De La Cruz DH 3 Harper DH Burger 3B 4 Castellanos RF Bell 1B 5 Stott 2B Sanchez RF 6 Sosa SS Gordon LF 7 Marsh LF Brujan SS 8 Pache CF Lopez 2B 9 Stubbs C Bethancourt C SP Wheeler Garrett

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP Wheeler 4-3 1.64 8 8 49.1 31 13 9 3 63 13 0.86 Garrett – – – – – – – – – – – –

Today’s Betting Line