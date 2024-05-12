Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Zack Wheeler vs. Braxton Garrett

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to finish off a three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Mother’s Day afternoon in Miami.  The Fightins will send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound as he bids for his fifth win on the season.  Miami will start Braxton Garrett for the first time this season.

As for the lineup, the Phillies will once again be without designated hitter/outfielder Kyle Schwarber as the slugger deals with back issues.  Schwarber has been listed as day-to-day and will be missing his second game in a row. The Phillies will also be without catcher JT Realmuto, who has the day off and has been replaced by Garrett Stubbs.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
  • When: May 12, 2024
  • Where: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida
  • First Pitch: 1:40 PM
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

 

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins
1 Merrifield 3B Chisholm Jr CF
2 Bohm 1B De La Cruz DH
3 Harper DH Burger 3B
4 Castellanos RF Bell 1B
5 Stott 2B Sanchez RF
6 Sosa SS Gordon LF
7 Marsh LF Brujan SS
8 Pache CF Lopez 2B
9 Stubbs C Bethancourt C
SP Wheeler Garrett

 

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
Wheeler 4-3 1.64 8 8 49.1 31 13 9 3 63 13 0.86
Garrett

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
PHI -210
MIA +175

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
