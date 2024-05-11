Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Taijuan Walker vs. Jesus Luzardo

The Philadelphia Phillies look to capitalize on Friday night’s series opening win when they face the lowly Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon. The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound against Miami’s Jesus Luzardo.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

When : May 11, 2024

: May 11, 2024 Where : LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida

: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida First Pitch : 4:10 PM

: 4:10 PM Telecast : NBC Sports Philadelphia

: NBC Sports Philadelphia Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins 1 Merrifield 3B Chisholm Jr 2 Realmuto C De La Cruz LF 3 Harper 1B Burger 3B 4 Bohm DH Bell 1B 5 Castellanos RF Sanchez RF 6 Stott 2B Gordon LF 7 Sosa SS Brujan SS 8 Pache LF Lopez 2B 9 Rojas CF Fortes C SP Walker Luzardo

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP Walker 2-0 6.39 2 2 12.2 13 9 9 3 11 3 1.26 Luzardo 0-2 6.49 6 6 26.1 24 19 19 5 27 13 1.41

Today’s Betting Line