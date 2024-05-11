Phillies

Phillies vs. Marlins Preview: Taijuan Walker vs. Jesus Luzardo

The Philadelphia Phillies look to capitalize on Friday night’s series opening win when they face the lowly Miami Marlins on Saturday afternoon.  The Phillies will send Taijuan Walker to the mound against Miami’s Jesus Luzardo.

Here’s a look at today’s Phillies vs. Marlins matchup including how to watch, today’s Phillies lineup, today’s pitching matchup, betting odds, and more!

Phillies vs. Marlins

  • Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
  • When: May 11, 2024
  • Where: LoanDepot Park | Miami, Florida
  • First Pitch: 4:10 PM
  • Telecast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • Broadcast: SportsRadio 94 WIP

 

Today’s Lineup

Phillies Marlins
1 Merrifield 3B Chisholm Jr
2 Realmuto C De La Cruz LF
3 Harper 1B Burger 3B
4 Bohm DH Bell 1B
5 Castellanos RF Sanchez RF
6 Stott 2B Gordon LF
7 Sosa SS Brujan SS
8 Pache LF Lopez 2B
9 Rojas CF Fortes C
SP Walker Luzardo

 

Today’s Starting Pitching Matchup

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
Walker 2-0 6.39 2 2 12.2 13 9 9 3 11 3 1.26
Luzardo 0-2 6.49 6 6 26.1 24 19 19 5 27 13 1.41

 

Today’s Betting Line

Money Line
PHI -200
MIA +170

 

