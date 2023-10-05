Phillies

2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta

Michael Lipinski
Oct 4, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) reacts after hitting a grand slam against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning for game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

 

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola had his best start of the 2023 MLB season when it mattered the most.  The embattled starter struck out three, allowed one walk, and scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings.Nola was aided by a Phillies offense that provided seven runs of support, including two homers -a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto and a backbreaking (for the Marlins) grand slam by Bryson Stott. Nola’s outing and the Phils relentless offense was too much for the Marlins who dropped NL Wild Card Series Game 2, final score 7-1, and were swept out of the MLB Postseason.

The Phillies will now shift their focus to another NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves, who await the Phils in the 2023 NL Divison Series. The NLDS is set to begin on Saturday, at a time TBD, from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA.

How They Scored

  • PHI B3 Kyle Schwarber doubles (1) to RF, Cristian Pache scores | MIA-0, PHI-1
  • PHI B3– Trea Turner singles to RF, Schawarber scores | MIA-0, PHI-2
  • PHI B4– J.T. Realmuto homers (1) to LF | MIA-0, PHI-3
  • PHI B6– Bryson Stott hits a grand slam (1) to right-center field, Alec Bohm scores, Bryce Harper scores, and Nick Castellanos scores | MIA-0, PHI-7

 

Players of the Game

  • Phillies SP Aaron Nola– Win, 7 IP | 3 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 1 BB | 3 K | 2 GIDP
  • Phillies C JT Realmuto– 2-for-4, HR (1), 2B, 1 RBI, R
  • Phillies 2B Bryson Stott– 1-for-4, Grand Slam (1), 4 RBI, R

 

Play of the Game

NLWCS Game 2 Box Score

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1
Phillies 0 0 2 1 0 4 0 0 X 7 7 0

WP: A. Nola (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: B. Garrett (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

TOG: 2:30 | Attendance: 45,738 (sellout)

PHI Wins the Series 2-0 (Best of 3)

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
