2023 NL Wild Card Series: Phillies Crush Marlins, Advance to NLDS Against Atlanta

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola had his best start of the 2023 MLB season when it mattered the most. The embattled starter struck out three, allowed one walk, and scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings.Nola was aided by a Phillies offense that provided seven runs of support, including two homers -a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto and a backbreaking (for the Marlins) grand slam by Bryson Stott. Nola’s outing and the Phils relentless offense was too much for the Marlins who dropped NL Wild Card Series Game 2, final score 7-1, and were swept out of the MLB Postseason.
The Phillies will now shift their focus to another NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves, who await the Phils in the 2023 NL Divison Series. The NLDS is set to begin on Saturday, at a time TBD, from Truist Park in Cobb County, GA.
CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/3LsmmtAgS6
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023
CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/3LsmmtAgS6
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 5, 2023
WP: A. Nola (1-0, 0.00 ERA) | LP: B. Garrett (0-1, 6.00 ERA)
TOG: 2:30 | Attendance: 45,738 (sellout)
PHI Wins the Series 2-0 (Best of 3)