Temple vs. Miami Betting Odds: Temple Owls Listed as Huge Underdogs to No. 20 Miami

Michael Lipinski
The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 AAC) welcome the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0 ACC) to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon.  Both programs will enter the game on a winning streak, Temple a one-game streak and  “The U” on a three-game streak.  Knocking off a AP Top 25 program will be a tall task for head coach Stan Drayton and the Owls.  The sportsbooks see it that way too.  Temple is 24.5-point underdog according to BetMGM.

Here’s the latest look at the Temple vs. Miami odds.

 

Bet Temple Owls The U Play
Moneyline +1100 -2500 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +24.5-points (-115) -24.5-points (-105) BetMGM logo
Total Points Under 52.5 (-115) Over 52.5 (-1o5) BetMGM logo

 

College Football Temple Football
Michael Lipinski

