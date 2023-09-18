Temple vs. Miami Betting Odds: Temple Owls Listed as Huge Underdogs to No. 20 Miami

The Temple Owls (2-1, 0-0 AAC) welcome the No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0, 0-0 ACC) to Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday afternoon. Both programs will enter the game on a winning streak, Temple a one-game streak and “The U” on a three-game streak. Knocking off a AP Top 25 program will be a tall task for head coach Stan Drayton and the Owls. The sportsbooks see it that way too. Temple is 24.5-point underdog according to BetMGM.
Here’s the latest look at the Temple vs. Miami odds.
Bet on Temple
Bet on Miami