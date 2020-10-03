Eagles Awarded Three Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, nearly a month after it was expected, the NFL finally announced the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles, as expected, were awarded three additional picks - one in the third round and two more in the fourth.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared the full list.

The full list of compensatory picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/QKADDS4yPu — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2020

The Eagles were awarded those additional picks because of the departures of quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks and receiver Golden Tate.