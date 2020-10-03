Eagles Awarded Three Compensatory Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
03/10/2020
Embed from Getty Images

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

On Tuesday, nearly a month after it was expected, the NFL finally announced the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Eagles, as expected, were awarded three additional picks - one in the third round and two more in the fourth.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared the full list.

The Eagles were awarded those additional picks because of the departures of quarterback Nick Foles, linebacker Jordan Hicks and receiver Golden Tate.

With the additional compensatory picks, the Eagles now figure to have 10 selections in the 2020 draft.

Certainly some of those picks will be used to select players that fill needs at receiver and defensive back, but the number of picks will also allow the Eagles to continually stockpile selections for future deals and drafts through trading back (both in rounds and into 2021 and beyond).

How the Eagles choose to leverage all those picks is a question that won't be fully answered until late April.

The Eagles current draft picks for 2020 stand as such:

Eagles 2020 Draft Picks

Round Pick Acquired
1 21 Own Pick
2 53 Own Pick
3 85 Own Pick
3 103 Compensatory (Nick Foles)
4 127 Own Pick
4 145 Compensatory (Jordan Hicks)
4 146 Compensatory (Golden Tate)
5 167 Own Pick
5 169 Michael Bennett Trade
6 191 Johnathan Cyprien Trade

Posted by on 03/10/2020 in Eagles, Writer: Paul Bowman

