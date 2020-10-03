Phillies Starter Aaron Nola Could Miss Opening Day

We are just about two weeks from Opening Day. Almost presumably, as it was the case the last two seasons, Aaron Nola would be the Phillies Opening Day starter. But after a battle with the flu, Nola may miss his traditional honor.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com notes that Nola's Opening Day start could be in doubt:

Nola missed Monday afternoon’s start against the Yankees in a Grapefruit League game at Spectrum Field because of the flu. Nobody knows how much time he might miss, but it could push back his first start from the March 26 season opener at Marlins Park. “It’s something we’re going to have to look at,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said.

Luckily, it sounds like the delay might not be too bad.

Nola's rotation turns were set up to pitch Opening Day. But without starting on Monday, Nola may not be stretched out to the point where the Phillies feel comfortable with him having a high pitch count. Zolecki notes that Nola probably will not re-join the Phillies before Thursday.

Nola is not the first Phillies player to be scratched with the flu. Jean Segura was set to start at third base on Thursday but was replaced in the lineup by Alec Bohm.

Should Nola be slightly behind, presumably Zack Wheeler would get the start on Opening Day in Miami.