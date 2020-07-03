Phillies Make First Spring Training Cuts

The Phillies opened 2020 Spring Training with one of the largest contingent of players in some time. A combination of 40-man roster players and non-roster invitees alike, literally dozens of pitchers suited up for the chance to make be one of the 13 on the major league roster. Today we saw the first round of cuts, who were all pitchers.

The Phillies announced the following moves:

Left-handed starter Jojo Romero was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley

was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley Right-handed starter Adonis Medina and left-handed reliever Cristopher Sanchez were optioned to Double-A Reading

and left-handed reliever were optioned to Double-A Reading Left-handed pitchers Zach Warren, Kyle Dohy, and Damon Jones were re-assigned to minor league camp

Of the moves there were no real surprises. While some considered Jones an outsider to make the Phillies bullpen as a left-handed reliever, the abundance of major league options meant that Jones had no way in. The other names all were considered likely to begin the season in the minor leagues from the start.