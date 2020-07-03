Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Sabres: Game 68 Preview

Phillies Make First Spring Training Cuts

03/07/2020

Spectrum

The Phillies opened 2020 Spring Training with one of the largest contingent of players in some time.    A combination of 40-man roster players and non-roster invitees alike, literally dozens of pitchers suited up for the chance to make be one of the 13 on the major league roster.  Today we saw the first round of cuts, who were all pitchers.

The Phillies announced the following moves:

  • Left-handed starter Jojo Romero was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley
  • Right-handed starter Adonis Medina and left-handed reliever Cristopher Sanchez were optioned to Double-A Reading
  • Left-handed pitchers Zach Warren, Kyle Dohy, and Damon Jones were re-assigned to minor league camp

Of the moves there were no real surprises.  While some considered Jones an outsider to make the Phillies bullpen as a left-handed reliever, the abundance of major league options meant that Jones had no way in.  The other names all were considered likely to begin the season in the minor leagues from the start.

 

