Bryce and Kayla Harper Announce Donation to Fight COVID-19

Major League Baseball is currently on hiatus. So for Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla and newborn son, there is nothing but a lot of bonding time at home. Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies prior to the 2019 season, is opening his wallet. Harper announced Thursday that he was making a donation to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown of Las Vegas and in his new home, Philadelphia.

Harper posted on Twitter:

We are blessed to be together as a family during this pandemic but realize many do not have the same luxury. As the world battles COVID-19 and its effects, we are keeping the faith and praying for a swift turn to normalcy. Through the power of prayer and helping each other with pure intent and love, we will get through this TOGETHER! Faith in our Lord and Savior will help heal the world.

Besides prayer, the Harpers are donating money.

The Harpers announced they will donate $500,000 to be in partnership with Direct Reilef and Three Square Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia to help those in immediate need.

In closing, the Harpers asked for fans to follow the appropriate guidelines:

NOW is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time. #CrushCovid

The letter is simply signed "The Harpers".