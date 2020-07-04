Powder Blue Podcast: Is the DH in the National League Inevitable?
Frank Klose, Hunter Brody, and Matt Albertson talk about how it's inevitable the National League will have a DH very soon. Albertson gives us the history of the DH and he describes how close it was from happening in the past - perhaps because the owner of the Phillies was on a fishing drop.
Also, Andrew McCutchen and Seranthony Dominguez have injury updates while Bryce Harper says Phillies fans should not worry about JT Realmuto's contract.
