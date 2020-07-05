ESPN Documentary "Imperfect" Will Look at Roy Halladay's Life



(Kevin Durso/Sports Talk Philly)

We are approaching the 10th anniversary of former Phillies ace Roy Halladay's perfect game against the Marlins in Miami. On that anniversary, May 29, ESPN's E60 documentary series will tell the life of Roy Halladay. It is entitled, Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story.

The documentary trailer shows Halladay's widow, Brandy Halladay stating simply, "I hate that word perfect".

As we learned from our interview with Todd Zolecki, author of the upcoming Doc: The Life of Roy Halladay, Halladay had some personal struggles that were often unseen during Halladay's career with the Phillies. Zolecki's book is already released in digital formats, and is set to be released in print on May 19.

Watch the trailer here:

Millions knew "Doc", few knew Roy. Here’s a first look at Imperfect: The Roy Halladay Story - Coming May 29th pic.twitter.com/GCbisfUJtS — E60 (@E60) May 7, 2020

If you missed the episode of "Powder Blue" with Todd Zolecki on Tuesday, you may listen to it here: