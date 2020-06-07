Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Was Opening MLB a Good Idea?

Aaron Nola Arrives in Phillies Camp

07/06/2020

Some good news appeared in Phillies Summer Camp on Monday afternoon.  The opening of camp included lots of uncertainty surrounding players and COVID-19 protocol.  One of those players was Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who had been absent.  Just the sight of Nola was cause for celebration Monday.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia first caught a glimpse of Nola:

Nola then took the field at Citizens Bank Park:

So the news is good.

What is not known at this point is whether or not Nola battled the virus, was shut down, or any indication that we will not be ready for Opening Day.  Due to HIPAA law requirements, Phillies manager Joe Girardi was unable to comment or speculate on Nola's absence.    Whether Nola is behind, on-time, or ready to go Opening Day remains to be seen.  But for now, this is good news.

