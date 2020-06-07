Aaron Nola Arrives in Phillies Camp

Some good news appeared in Phillies Summer Camp on Monday afternoon. The opening of camp included lots of uncertainty surrounding players and COVID-19 protocol. One of those players was Phillies ace Aaron Nola, who had been absent. Just the sight of Nola was cause for celebration Monday.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia first caught a glimpse of Nola:

Aaron Nola for the first time is here at Phillies summer camp#Phillies pic.twitter.com/LVVnk7ES3W — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 6, 2020

Nola then took the field at Citizens Bank Park:

That’s Aaron Nola way out yonder, throwing a bullpen pic.twitter.com/GTVUgc3LAc — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) July 6, 2020

So the news is good.

What is not known at this point is whether or not Nola battled the virus, was shut down, or any indication that we will not be ready for Opening Day. Due to HIPAA law requirements, Phillies manager Joe Girardi was unable to comment or speculate on Nola's absence. Whether Nola is behind, on-time, or ready to go Opening Day remains to be seen. But for now, this is good news.