SOME GOOD COULD COME FROM THIS YET

"Unleashed With Mitch Williams" Podcast ft. STP Writer Greg Hall

07/31/2020

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

Earlier this week, STP writer Greg Hall had the chance to co-host the debut episode of a new podcast with former Phillies legend Mitch Williams.

Unleashed with Mitch Williams is Williams' first time back in the media in roughly six years after being let go by the MLB Network and the subsequent lawsuit that kept him off the air.

In the maiden voyage, the guys talk about Williams' absence, Rob Manfred's handling of Major League Baseball since the start of the pandemic and, of course, the Fightin' Phils performance before being shut down this week.

The video version is above, but if you prefer an audio-only feed, here are some links:

APPLE PODCASTS https://apple.co/3jPpmPc

ALL DEVICEShttps://castbox.fm/vd/292834614

Posted by on 07/31/2020 in Phillies, Writer: Greg Hall | | Comments (0)

