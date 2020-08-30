Phillies Add Moniak to 60-Player Pool Ahead of Trade Deadline

File this under "Hmm..." The MLB trade deadline is just about 24 hours away, scheduled for Monday at 4:00 p.m. The Phillies announced a minor move ahead of the trade deadline: former first overall pick Mickey Moniak is joining the Phillies 60-player pool and will report to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in other seasons.

The "hmm" comes from some rules that apply to the 2020 MLB trade deadline. Teams may only make trades from their 60-player pool in this season.

Granted, an easy workaround is that the teams making the trade simply announce a traded for "a player to be named later" and that player could be named in the offseason. But should someone such as Moniak get traded, the acquiring team might like to get a look at him right away.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia notes that Moniak had been rehabbing a minor knee issue in Clearwater. It certainly could be that Moniak is just in baseball shape and is joining the camp. The Phillies have outielders Mikie Mahtook and Kyle Garlick in Allentown.

The Phillies could potentially trade another player other than Moniak, necessitating Moniak's availability. Should the Phillies make a move with, say, Adam Haseley, the Phillies would only have Roman Quinn and Scott Kingery capable of playing center field.

The Phillies have added three relief pitchers in Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and David Hale, but could potentially make more trades before the trade deadline.

Stay tuned.