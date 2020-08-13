Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Optimism Abounds for 76ers After Loss to Toronto
Baltimore Orioles (9-7) at Philadelphia Phillies (5-8) Preview 8/13

Phillies Place Haseley on IL, Designate Garcia as Segura Moves to 2B

08/13/2020

IMG_0431

We now know how the Phillies found a space for third baseman Alec Bohm on their active roster.  It was not a demotion, but an injury.   Outfielder Adam Haseley has been placed on the 10-day IL with a wrist sprain.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated for assignment the contract of relief pitcher Edgar Garcia.  Garcia was part of the 60-player pool and was in the Phillies alternate training site in Allentown.  Garcia was 2-0 with a 5.77 earned run average for the Phillies last year.

But the news continues: In the starting lineup at second base today is Jean Segura.  Segura was the club's shortstop last year, third baseman to this point this year, and now moves again.  That could be a sign of how the Phillies move forward and a sign they wanted to address the struggles of second baseman Scott Kingery. vThe Phillies could have recalled outfielder Kyle Garlick instead of cutting Garcia.

Kingery, meanwhile, is likely going to be the team's back-up center fielder.  Roman Quinn will likely start at the position.  Andrew McCutchen, who played some center field last year, is not likely an option unless the Phillies are stuck.

Posted by on 08/13/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)