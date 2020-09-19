Adonis Medina "Lined Up" for Sunday Start With Phillies

When the Phillies lost starter Jake Arrieta to a hamstring injury, the Phillies were already short on pitching. Vince Velasquez was already the sixth starter, but tabbed for extra starts since fifth starter Spencer Howard was on the shelf, too. With doubleheaders both this past Friday and Tuesday, the Phillies needed help. They will turn to their top pitching prospect.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after Saturday night's 3-1 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays that Adonis Medina was "lined up" to make his major league debut in Sunday's finale against the Blue Jays. The Phillies have made no roster moves just yet, and Girardi seemed to throw a little doubt at the idea. "I can't tell you 100 percent, but that's the guy lined up".

If not Medina, the Phillies would have to count on the bullpen for all nine innings.

After the promotion of Howard, the 23 year-old Medina became the top Phillies pitching prospect in the system. Medina was added to the alternate training site in Allentown on July 29.

Medina made 21 starts at Double-A Reading last season, while making one spot relief appearance. Overall, he was 7-7 with a 4.94 earned run average for the Fightin' Phils in 2019. With no body of minor league work to observe, the Phillies must have liked what they were seeing at the alternate site in Lehigh Valley to make this decision.

With Medina in the fold, here is how the remaining starts of the season may go:

9/20 - Medina

9/21 - Zack Wheeler

9/22 - Aaron Nola

9/22 - Bullpen game?

9/23 - Zach Eflin

9/24 - OFF

9/25 - Velasquez or Medina

9/26 - Wheeler

9/27 - Nola

Of course, if the Phillies clinch a playoff spot prior to the 26th or 27th, they could hold Wheeler or Nola for the playoffs.