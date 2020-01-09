Spencer Howard Picks Up First Big League Win

By Greg Hall, Sports Talk Philly editor

It is the first of what will be many.

Having last pitched 11 days prior, Spencer Howard picked up his first major-league win Monday night against the Washington Nationals (...and their A+ social media team...) in an 8-6 Phillies victory.

The win got the team back to .500 and was their sixth win in seven games. It was also the halfway point of their season.

Manager Joe Girardi had a longer leash on Howard than in his previous outings, allowing him to finish the fifth inning for the first time in his short career, despite a loss in velocity, a two-run opposite field home run by Nationals slugger Juan Soto and a rapidly growing pitch count.

It spoke volumes that Girardi trusted his young right hander enough allow Howard to get the final two outs of the fifth and be in line for the win. Howard has undoubtedly cemented his spot in the team's rotation.

"I feel better about it now just because of what I saw tonight," Girardi said. "He used his whole repertoire. I hope today is a big step for him, that he realizes he can compete at this level and use all his pitches and have success."

Howard even got a fun surprise after the game.