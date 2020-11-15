Halftime Report: Eagles at Giants

By Matt Ryan, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The 3-4-1 Eagles visit the 2-7 Giants in an NFC East matchup. The Eagles defense struggled at the start of the game, and the offense hasn’t really been able to get much going. The Giants lead the Eagles at the half 14 to three. Here's what we saw in the first 30 minutes of action:

First Half Offensive MVP

RB Miles Sanders

Sanders had a nice first half finishing with 37 yards on seven carries and one catch for one yard. On an offense that struggled in the first half, Sanders was not the issue. A big second half from Sanders will be pivotal in the Eagles coming back to win this divisional matchup.

First Half Defensive MVP

DE Brandon Graham

Graham had a nice first half, finishing with four total tackles. Graham's biggest play was hitting the arm of Daniel Jones and altering his throw on third down, which fell incomplete and forced the Giants to punt.

Who Needs To Step Up

The Eagles Offense and Defesne

Neither the offense nor the defense had a good first half. The offense was only able to muster three points, and the defense gave up a touchdown on each of the Giants' first two drives. If the Eagles want to come away from this game with a win, the offense will need to get things going, and the defense will need to step up like they did on the final three Giants drives.

Who To Watch Out For

QB Daniel Jones

Jones had a great first half overall, but especially running the football. Jones finished the half with 112 passing yards and 46 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown. If the Eagles want to come back in this game, they will need to contain Jones in the final 30 minutes.