Injury Report: Seattle at Philadelphia

By Evan Krawczuk, Contributing Writer

The Eagles finally lost their strangle hold of first place in the NFC East with their loss to the Browns. It doesn't get much easier for the Eagles this week, either. The Seahawks fly in for a Monday night matchup in a game the Eagles need if they want to keep pace in the division. Some flipping and some losses on the offensive line could have an impact on this game and Carson Wentz's health. Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles

Out

Lane Johnson T

Johnson underwent season ending ankle surgery after stating that he felt as if his ankle had collapsed. Jack Drsicoll will be taking over at right tackle for the rest of the season.

Zach Ertz TE There was a possibility for Ertz to be activated off of the Injured Reserved list but that won't be happening. The Eagles hope for the Ertz to be back next week. Rudy Ford S

Ford was, once again, out all week in practice with a hamstring injury. He will not be playing this week and the Eagles lose an important piece of their special teams unit.

Questionable

Jason Peters G/T

It seems as if as soon as Peters found out he was moving back to guard, he decided to get injured again. Peters was limited all week in practice and is still a game time decision.

Seattle Seahawks

Out

Brandon Shell T

Shell missed all week of practice with an ankle injury. He will be replaced by Cedric Ogbuehi. This could open up the possibility for a big game from the Eagles defensive ends.

Travis Homer RB

Homer missed time this week with, the ever so common, wrist, thumb, and knee injuries. He is more of a rotational back so it’s not a huge hit for the seahawks offense, especially with Chris Carson listed as healthy.

Questionable

Jordan Simmons G

Simmons did not participate in practice all week with a calf injury. He is their back up and center and his absence, if inactive, shouldn’t be too much of concern for the Seahawks.

Kyle Fuller C/G

Fuller missed practice every day this week with an ankle injury. Like Simmons, Fuller is a backup and his status will only have a large impact if the Seahawks lose some lineman to injury during the game.

D.J. Reed CB

Reed was out all week with a bad foot. Reed gets some in-game reps at corner but doesn’t play a large role in the Seahawks defense.

Freddie Swain WR

Swain is mostly a special teams guy but does see some action on offense. He missed some time this week with a foot injury and took some personal time.

David Moore WR