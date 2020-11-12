Jason Peters To Have Surgery, Land On IR

Perhaps more importantly, it gets Nate Herbig, who has been the Eagles top option at guard alongside Seumalo, the snaps going forward.

The surgery will land Peters on IR and free up a spot on the 53-man roster.

That is essentially assured at this point as Eagles head coach told the media on Friday that veteran Jason Peters will have surgery on his toe.

The Eagles will have their twelfth different starting offensive line in 13 games on Sunday.

Herbig has been pretty good so far this season and with his getting the snaps in the final four games, he could develop into a starting caliber player.

His development as well as the seemingly massive development that has been seen from Jordan Mailata, will be key for the Eagles future.

A team that is in poor shape with the cap and needs players at multiple positions could really benefit from a left tackle and a guard on rookie deals - and that doesn't even include Driscoll's development. The team could very well return Brooks and Johnson and wind up with both Dillard and Driscoll on the bench along with Herbig, all as depth players.

For Peters, this surgery likely means the end of his career.

Peters said when he couldn't play at a high level anymore, he would hang it up. That did not come to fruition as he was brutal in 2020 and it makes the end of his career much more lackluster.

The Bodyguard could still seek another contract in 2021, but his injuries and poor play combined with the fact that he demanded more money for that poor play is likely to make him an unattractive option to the majority of teams moving forward.

Outside 2020, however, Peters was a legend and is considered a sure-fire Hall of Famer by most in the industry.

The Eagles sent the Bills a first, fourth and sixth round pick in 2009 for The Bodyguard and he has not donned another uniform in the 11 seasons since.

That move almost immediately became one of the best trades in the franchise's history.

Peters was a critical piece of the Eagles plans for over a decade and despite being injured during the Super Bowl, cemented himself as an Eagles legend.

Just 23 players in the NFL Hall of Fame have played for the Eagles and only 11 of those played much of their careers in the city. Fans can expect both of those numbers to go up when Peters' name finds its way to the ballot.