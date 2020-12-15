Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Bigger Role Could Be in Store for Myers
Things to Watch in the Sixers' Preseason Opener

Report: Phillies Have Interest in Jackie Bradley, Jr.

12/15/2020

We are less than a week into the tenure of new Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.  Dombrowski is entering the roster construction role rather later in the process.  As the Winter Meetings take place virtually, we have our first rumor in the Dombrowski era involving a free agent player.  It's someone with whom Dombrowski is well acquainted.

According to J.P. Morosi of MLB.com, the Phillies are interested in outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr.:

Bradley would help the Phillies in center field, one question mark for the Phillies.

Bradley has played his whole career for the Boston Red Sox, including the entire Dombrowski tenure in Boston.  Bradley has one Gold Glove and one All Star appearance on his resume.  2020 was, as Morosi noted, a solid season for Bradley, who compiled an .814 OPS while playing above average defense in center field.

The Phillies currently have Adam Haseley and Roman Quinn set to take the position.   So far the Phillies have not seen starter-level production from Haseley, and Quinn's injury problems are well-documented, despite his immense speed and talent.  Either player could have some trade value should the Phillies make a move.

What will be Dombrowski's first move?  The Winter Meetings might provide the opportunity.

Posted by on 12/15/2020 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)