Phillies Ship Irvin to A's, Designate Hamilton to Make Roster Space

With the Phillies re-signing catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius, the team needed to make some room on the roster. The first move was to designate pitcher Ian Hamilton for assignment. The second was to trade pitcher Cole Irvin to the Oakland Athletics in trade.

Hamilton was claimed on waivers by the Phillies in December. Hamilton was a player that suffered some injuries last season and who might be ready for a rebound, the type of player teams take a chance on if they have the space. The Phillies did not once Realmuto re-signed.

Irvin pitched well in Triple-A but never translated that success to the major leagues. The Phillies have more options on their major league roster, making Irvin expendable. He was likely to be designated for assignment if the trade did not come through first. Perhaps Irvin will get the opportunity in Oakland he would not have found in Philadelphia.

When the Gregorius signing becomes official, they will have a full 40-man roster. Before adding Matt Moore, the Phillies will need another spot.