Phillies Sign Lefty Starter Moore

The Phillies have added a starting pitcher. The starter depth the Phillies had was limited to Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, Vince Velasquez and Spencer Howard. So, something had to give. The Phillies added a veteran on a major league deal who unlike these five, throws from the left side.

Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reported that the Phillies have signed Matt Moore:

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia had previously reported the Phillies had interest.

Moore in his most recent MLB season, which came with the Detroit Tigers, made two starts in which he did not give up a run. The second start, Moore tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the season. He then went to Japan for 2020. In the 2020 Japan series, Moore provided seven no-hit innings.

The Phillies have not regularly featured a left-handed starting pitcher since Adam Morgan debuted as a starter. In 2019 the Phillies added Jason Vargas and Drew Smyly mid-season but did not have a left-handed starter in any game other than bullpen games in 2020.

Moore's best season in the Major Leagues came in 2013 when he was 17-4 with a 3.29 earned run average for the Tampa Bay Rays. Moore was named an All-Star that season. Lifetime he is 54-56 with a 4.19 earned run average.