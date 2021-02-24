NBC Sports Philadelphia Announces Phillies Spring Television Schedule

Phillies fans have been eager for the return of action. Leaving 2020 season on a sour note and stuck at home around COVID-19 restrictions, Phillies Spring Training is the turning of the page to Spring and hopefully, a subsiding pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Phillies released their Spring Training schedule. All but two games will be broadcast. Here is a rundown of the schedule:

March 1 vs. Orioles (NBCSP+)

March 4 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)

March 5 vs. Pirates (NBCSP+)

March 10 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)

March 11 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)

March 13 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)

March 17 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)

March 20 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP)

March 21 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)

March 25 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)

March 28 vs. Yankees (NBCSP)

March 29 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP+)

The away games are a different story. Teams have generally only broadcast their own Spring games and not hit the road for a television broadcast. If you are looking to follow the following, the MLB.tv app can stream a television broadcast or the audio from the opposing teams in their ballparks.

Here is a rundown on those games:

February 28 at Tigers (Tigers radio broadcast)

March 2 at Tigers (Tigers radio)

March 7 at Yankees (Yankees television/YES Network)

March 15 at Yankees (Yankees television/YES Network)

March 19 at Yankees television (Yankees/YES Network)

March 22 at Yankees television (Yankees/YES Network)

March 24 at Tigers (Tigers television)

March 27 at Tigers (Tigers radio)

Blue Jays, Orioles and Pirates broadcast schedules are pending, should they carry any games.