Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Why Phillies Fans Should Be Energized for a Dombrowski-Run Ball Club

NBC Sports Philadelphia Announces Phillies Spring Television Schedule

02/24/2021

Phillies fans have been eager for the return of action.  Leaving 2020 season on a sour note and stuck at home around COVID-19 restrictions, Phillies Spring Training is the turning of the page to Spring and hopefully, a subsiding pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Phillies released their Spring Training schedule.  All but two games will be broadcast.  Here is a rundown of the schedule:

  • March 1 vs. Orioles (NBCSP+)
  • March 4 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 5 vs. Pirates (NBCSP+)
  • March 10 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)
  • March 11 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 13 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)
  • March 17 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)
  • March 20 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP)
  • March 21 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)
  • March 25 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 28 vs. Yankees (NBCSP)
  • March 29 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP+)

The away games are a different story.  Teams have generally only broadcast their own Spring games and not hit the road for a television broadcast.  If you are looking to follow the following, the MLB.tv app can stream a television broadcast or the audio from the opposing teams in their ballparks.

Here is a rundown on those games:

  • February 28 at Tigers (Tigers radio broadcast)
  • March 2 at Tigers (Tigers radio)
  • March 7 at Yankees (Yankees television/YES Network)
  • March 15 at Yankees (Yankees television/YES Network)
  • March 19 at Yankees television (Yankees/YES Network)
  • March 22 at Yankees television (Yankees/YES Network)
  • March 24 at Tigers (Tigers television)
  • March 27 at Tigers (Tigers radio) 

Blue Jays, Orioles and Pirates broadcast schedules are pending, should they carry any games.

Posted by on 02/24/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)