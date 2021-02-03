Phillies Announce an 8,800-Fan Capacity for First 19 Games

The news is good for Phillies fans who hope to attend games at Citizens Bank Park. As the State of Pennsylvania increased capacity at outdoor events to 20%, the Phillies were able to make more firm fans for the opening of the 2021 MLB Season at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies announced on Tuesday that 8,800 fans may be in attendance for games.

The Phillies announced the following measures beyond the 8,800 fan capacity:

To allow for socially distant seating, fans will be seated in pods of two, three or four people, with limited pods available for five to six people.

All attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected before, during and after each game by a newly created “Clean Team” utilizing processes and products approved by the CDC and EPA specifically for use against COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations will also be widely available.

Tickets for the first 19 games will be first offered to Season Ticket holders. The remaining tickets will be put on sale on March 12. In April, as the COVID atmosphere is a little bit clearer, they will sell games beyond the first 19 games.

The Phillies note that the tickets available could increase or decrease depending upon health protocols at that time.