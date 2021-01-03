Phillies World Series Pitching Coach Dubee Returns to Coaching

Former Phillies pitching coach Rich Dubee's name was thrown around as the Phillies looked for a pitching coach this past offseason, according to a few reports. The Phillies ultimately brought Caleb Cotham aboard for the major league most. But Dubee will be actively working with pitchers as a coach after all.

The Saugerties Stallions Baseball Club announced that Dubee will be a member of the club's coaching staff for the 2021 season, mentoring young players in their quest to make the major leagues.

The Stallions are part of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL), a league founded in 2010 as a summer league for athletes with NCAA eligibility. The teams across update New York, and include some recent additions to the league from the former New York-Penn League.

Dubee was Phillies pitching coach from 2005 through 2013. It was during Dubee's tenure, of course, that the Phillies won a World Series ring. Dubee also has experience as pitching coach of the Florida Marlins (1998-2001) and the Detroit Tigers (2016-2017).