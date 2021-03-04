Adam Haseley Avoids the Injured List; Is Not In Phillies Lineup Saturday

After a long Spring battle for center field that ended with Adam Haseley as the Opening Day center fielder, the center field picture was almost immediately in doubt. After starting the game and going 1 for 3 at the plate, Roman Quinn came out to center field to start the top of the eighth inning. After some thought that maybe the Phillies wanted a right-handed bat at the bottom of the inning, it turned out that Haseley left the game after a minor injury.

Saturday, we learned the news is good:

Adam Haseley is available today and is expected to start tomorrow, Joe Girardi said. He left Thursday's game with a strained left hamstring. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 3, 2021

So it appears that it is unrelated to the groin strain that caused Haseley to miss some time during Spring Training.

Quinn is in the lineup on Saturday, facing a right-handed pitcher in former Phillies starter Charlie Morton. The Phillies face another righty in on Sunday Ian Anderson when Haseley will return to the lineup. The Phillies will then face Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Monday.

Here is Saturday's lineup vs. the Braves: