Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Islanders: Game 36 Preview

Adam Haseley Avoids the Injured List; Is Not In Phillies Lineup Saturday

04/03/2021

Haseley

After a long Spring battle for center field that ended with Adam Haseley as the Opening Day center fielder, the center field picture was almost immediately in doubt.  After starting the game and going 1 for 3 at the plate, Roman Quinn came out to center field to start the top of the eighth inning.    After some thought that maybe the Phillies wanted a right-handed bat at the bottom of the inning, it turned out that Haseley left the game after a minor injury.

Saturday, we learned the news is good:

So it appears that it is unrelated to the groin strain that caused Haseley to miss some time during Spring Training.

Quinn is in the lineup on Saturday, facing a right-handed pitcher in former Phillies starter Charlie Morton.  The Phillies face another righty in on Sunday Ian Anderson when Haseley will return to the lineup.   The Phillies will then face Jacob deGrom and the Mets on Monday.

Here is Saturday's lineup vs. the Braves:

 

Posted by on 04/03/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)