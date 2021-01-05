JaCoby Stevens Final Eagles Pick Of Sixth Round

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles made their third selection of the sixth round and made that pick the only one not on the defensive line.

The team instead turned to the secondary. After running the clock down to below 10 seconds, it would seem likely the team was either working on a trade or was looking to draft Tay Gowan, who the Cardinals drafted one pick ahead of them at 223.

The former LSU safety has 190 tackles with 19 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions over the past three seasons.