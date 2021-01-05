JaCoby Stevens Final Eagles Pick Of Sixth Round
05/01/2021
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles made their third selection of the sixth round and made that pick the only one not on the defensive line.
The team instead turned to the secondary. After running the clock down to below 10 seconds, it would seem likely the team was either working on a trade or was looking to draft Tay Gowan, who the Cardinals drafted one pick ahead of them at 223.
The former LSU safety has 190 tackles with 19 passes defensed, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions over the past three seasons.
A 2019 second-team All-SEC selection, Stevens played a pivotal role in the LSU championship run. He also lead the subpar team that LSU fielded in 2020 in tackles.
The team intends to utilize Stevens as a linebacker, much like they did with former safety Nate Gerry.
This role should fit Stevens better as his skill comes from downhill attacking and his weakness is in coverage.
Stevens started college as a receiver before switching to safety full-time.
He should bring a spirit of fight to the team, even if he only plays in a special teams role.
The Eagles still have a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft.
