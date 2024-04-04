NFL Offseason: Eagles Extend Jordan Mailata for Three Years

Reed Blankenship may have been the first domino, but there are more to come.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced that they had agreed to a deal with Jordan Mailata that would extend the team’s control of him through 2028.

We've agreed to terms with T Jordan Mailata on a three-year contract extension through 2028.

His deal had previously been through 2025.

Mailata’s deal was just getting into the $10 million range for the year’s cap hit, so that’s probably not too big of a concern, but the deal likely pushed out the $26 million in dead cap the team had been expecting to take in 2026.

Mailata was, of course, a rugby player the Eagles took a chance on in the seventh round of the 2018 draft at Jeff Stoutland’s request.

He took some time to learn the new game and had some injuries, but for four years now has been a key member of the team, playing 62 games and starting 57.

He figures to be the team’s long-term solution at left tackle, which will maintain continuity with his line mate Landon Dickerson, who was also extended earlier this offseason.

The deal is reportedly for $66 million.

This just in: Eagles and LT Jordan Mailata reached agreement on a three-year, $66 million extension that includes $48 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus, per sources. The deal ties Mailata to Philadelphia through the 2028 season. The $22 million per-year average…

With $48 million guaranteed, the AAV of the deal would put Mailata in the top five for tackles.

That said, this part of the contract won’t take effect for two more years, so it’s quite possible he isn’t even in the top-10 AAV’s for tackles come 2026 when the extension actually takes effect.

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox