Phillies Swap Minor Leaguers with the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Phillies have made a trade. No, it's not one of the big names. In fact, it's not even a major league player. But the Phillies have made a trade ahead of the July 30 4:00 p.m. MLB Trade Deadline.

According to Robert Murray

Sources: Phillies acquiring minor-league LHP Braeden Ogle from the Pirates. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 30, 2021

Ogle has yet to play in a Major League game.

So why did the Phillies make such a trade?

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Gazette is reporting that this could be linked to the failed trade for Tyler Anderson. One of the players who was supposed to go back to the Phillies in that trade was catcher Abrahan Gutierrez. It appears that after that deal, which also reportedly included pitcher Cristian Hernandez, the Pirates still were interested in Gutierrez.

Ogle was 2-2 with a 3.14 earned run average in 24 games (all in relief) for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2021. He is not a member of the 40-man roster and the Phillies will not need to add him to theirs. That would seemingly be a barrier to a 2021 call-up for the Phillies, who aside from COVID-related injured list stints have no wiggle room on their 40-man roster.

The MLB Trade Deadline is set for 4:00 p.m. today.