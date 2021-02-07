Powder Blue Podcast: What's Next amid Freefall? Looking at Phillies Prospect Bryson Stott
07/02/2021
In this week's Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the latest Phillies freefall, including:
- Bullpen woes
- Rhys Hoskins focusing on the "good" and a lack of leadership
- What to do at the trade deadline: Buy or sell?
Broadcaster Emily Messina of the Reading Fightin' Phils also joins us to talk about top offensive prospect Bryson Stott and how he has performed since his promotion to Double-A>
Reading.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.