Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Week 12 Preview: Union vs. Nashville SC

Powder Blue Podcast: What's Next amid Freefall? Looking at Phillies Prospect Bryson Stott

07/02/2021

Logo Mosher Klose

In this week's Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the latest Phillies freefall, including:

  • Bullpen woes
  • Rhys Hoskins focusing on the "good" and a lack of leadership
  • What to do at the trade deadline: Buy or sell?

Broadcaster Emily Messina of the Reading Fightin' Phils also joins us to talk about top offensive prospect Bryson Stott and how he has performed since his promotion to Double-A>

Reading.

Posted by on 07/02/2021 in Phillies | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)