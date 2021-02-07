Powder Blue Podcast: What's Next amid Freefall? Looking at Phillies Prospect Bryson Stott

In this week's Powder Blue Podcast, Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher break down the latest Phillies freefall, including:

Bullpen woes

Rhys Hoskins focusing on the "good" and a lack of leadership

What to do at the trade deadline: Buy or sell?

Broadcaster Emily Messina of the Reading Fightin' Phils also joins us to talk about top offensive prospect Bryson Stott and how he has performed since his promotion to Double-A Reading.



Reading.