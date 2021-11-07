Sunday's Starter Nola, Bohm, Falter, and Brogdon Hit COVID List

The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit the Phillies in a big way. The Phillies have the opportunity to begin the 2021 All-Star break with a .500 record. But to get there, the Phillies will have to do so without four players, including their ace.

The Phillies announced Sunday that four players have been placed on the COVID-19 related Injured List: Starter Aaron Nola, third baseman Alec Bohm, reliever Connor Brogdon and reliever Bailey Falter. The move puts the Phillies in a precarious situation, as they had to scramble to add players from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The four players that will be joining the Phillies for Sunday's first half finale include left-handed reliever Damon Jones, right-handed starter Maurico Llovera, infielder Nick Maton, and left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez.

Nola was still listed as the Phillies starter as of the move. It is unclear who will start for the Phillies.

Sanchez last started on July 6, so he would be on four full days rest should the Phillies begin with him. Spencer Howard started last night at Triple-A, so he is not an option. With the All-Star Break head, the Phillies can comfortably use their bullpen knowing that they have until Friday to rest.

Players placed on the 10-day COVID-related Injured List need not remain on the list for all 10 days. However, a positive COVID test can mean the player, even if exhibiting no symptoms, will be out a significant amount of time.

Stay tuned.

UPDATE: Matt Gelb of the Athletic reports that Brandon Kintzler will start today's game.