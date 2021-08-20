Andre Blake Added to 2021 MLS All-Star Team

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
08/20/2021
By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

It’s official! Andre Blake has been added to the 2021 MLS All-Star roster, joining defender Kai Wagner in representing the Union at the 2021 All-Star Game against the Liga MX All-Stars in Los Angeles on August 25.

This is Blake’s third All-Star honor, being named to the ASG in 2016 and 2019 (where he became the Union’s first two-time All-Star), and became a belated addition to the 2021 roster. It is unclear why he was added to the team weeks after the initial roster was announced, but he will join Matt Turner of the New England Revolution and Pedro Gallese of Orlando City SC as the goalkeepers available for selection in the All-Star Game.

