Union Start Best of 3 Series with win over New England

Chester PA: After going through a long regular season and a couple of in-season tournaments, the Playoffs have finally arrived and your Philadelphia Union will look to defend their Eastern Conference Title that they won last year as they took on New England Revolution from Subaru Park in the best 3 first-round series
Lineup:
Round One, Game One #StartingXI ⚡️
📝👉 https://t.co/wY0Kc5Rvb9#StrikeGold | #PHIvNE | #DOOP | #MLSCupPlayoffs
October 28, 2023
before the game, the Union had Sebastien LeToux bang the drum to get the stadium rocking
How the game went:
The Union would jump all over New England in the first half with 3 goals led by Daniel Gazdag on a Penalty Kick in the 19th minute
Dániel Gazdag strikes from the spot to open the scoring. 🎯#DOOP // Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs
October 28, 2023
& then Mikael Uhre in the 26th minute & to cap things off in the first half Nathan Harriel in the 37th minute made it 3-0
It has been all Philadelphia Union in the first half as they now leave 3-0 the latest goal was by Nathan Harrell#DOOP #MLSCupPlayoffs #PHIvNE
October 28, 2023
and New England had no idea what hit them.
Going into the 2nd half, could New England have an answer, the answer was not really as Andre Blake would make some big saves and only let in 1 goal from Gustavo Bou in the 68th minute.
The Union would hold on for a 3-1 win and take a 1-0 lead in the best of 3.
Final: The @PhilaUnion win 3-1 & lead 1-0 in Best of 3 format
Game 2 in New England#DOOP #MLSCupPlayoffs #PHIvNE pic.twitter.com/DAZevc4uHL
October 28, 2023
Postgame:
Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin would announce some injury news about Jakob Glesnes
BREAKING: Jakob Glesnes is scheduled to have sports hernia surgery on Tuesday.
“It’s a surgery that you know, he's not coming back in a week or two. Again, I'll never rule him out, but it's going to take a couple of weeks to heal.” #Doop
October 28, 2023
More from Jim Curtin
Here is what Jim Curtin said following their Game 1 Playoff win over New England#DOOP #MLSCupPlayoffs #PHIvNE
October 29, 2023
Nathan Harriel:
What is next:
The Union will now have 11 days off until they play Game 2 of the series against New England up at Gillette Stadium, if the Union win Game 2, then they move on to the net round, but if it goes to a Game 3, then it returns to Subaru Park on November 12.