Union

Union Start Best of 3 Series with win over New England

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
Union Start Best of 3 Series with win over New England

Chester PA: After going through a long regular season and a couple of in-season tournaments, the Playoffs have finally arrived and your Philadelphia Union will look to defend their Eastern Conference Title that they won last year as they took on New England Revolution from Subaru Park in the best 3 first-round series

Lineup:

 

before the game, the Union had Sebastien LeToux bang the drum to get the stadium rocking

 

How the game went:

The Union would jump all over New England in the first half with 3 goals led by Daniel Gazdag on a Penalty Kick in the 19th minute

& then Mikael Uhre in the 26th minute & to cap things off in the first half Nathan Harriel in the 37th minute made it 3-0

and New England had no idea what hit them.

Going into the 2nd half, could New England have an answer,  the answer was not really as Andre Blake would make some big saves and only let in 1 goal from Gustavo Bou in the 68th minute.

The Union would hold on for a 3-1 win and take a 1-0 lead in the best of 3.

 

Postgame:

Philadelphia Union Coach Jim Curtin would announce some injury news about Jakob Glesnes

 

More from Jim Curtin

 

Nathan Harriel:

What is next:

The Union will now have 11 days off until they play Game 2 of the series against New England up at Gillette Stadium, if the Union win Game 2, then they move on to the net round, but if it goes to a Game 3, then it returns to Subaru Park on November 12.

Topics  
Union Writer: David Malandra Jr
David Malandra Jr photo
Twitter

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

Twitter
A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To Union

Union
Union had chances against Nashville but match ends in scoreless draw

Union had chances against Nashville but match ends in scoreless draw

Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Oct 7 2023
Union
Union Fans Make Voices Know, Chant For Front Office To “Pay Kai Wagner”
Union Fans Make Voices Know, Chant For Front Office To “Pay Kai Wagner”
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Oct 7 2023
Union
12 Yellow Cards: Philadelphia Union Blows lead as game against FC Cincinnati ends in DRAW
12 Yellow Cards: Philadelphia Union Blows lead as game against FC Cincinnati ends in DRAW
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 16 2023
Union
Philadelphia Union Game Recap: Union Takes Apart New York Red Bulls
Philadelphia Union Game Recap: Union Takes Apart New York Red Bulls
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Sep 3 2023
Union
Union Shutdown Monterrey for Third Place in Leagues Cup & Secure 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth
Union Shutdown Monterrey for Third Place in Leagues Cup & Secure 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 19 2023
Union
Olivier Mbaizo sends Philadelphia Union to Round of 16 on Penalty Kicks
Olivier Mbaizo sends Philadelphia Union to Round of 16 on Penalty Kicks
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Aug 3 2023
Union
Daniel Gazdag Registers Hat Trick as Union takes down Queretaro in Leagues Cup
Daniel Gazdag Registers Hat Trick as Union takes down Queretaro in Leagues Cup
Author image David Malandra Jr  •  Jul 26 2023
Go to top button